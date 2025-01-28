Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Dinamo Zagreb lock horns with AC Milan in a crucial encounter at the Stadion Maksimir on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in sixth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been fairly impressive on the European front this season. The Rossoneri edged Parma to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, are in 26th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Croatian outfit eased past Istra 1961 by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an excellent record against Dinamo Zagreb in major European competitions and have won all the six matches that have been played between the two teams. Dinamo Zagreb have never defeated AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The previous meeting between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League took place in the group stage of the 2022-23 season and ended in a 4-0 home defeat for Dinamo Zagreb.

AC Milan have won each of their last six matches against Dinamo Zagreb in European competitions - their longest such run against a single opponent on the European stage.

Dinamo Zagreb are winless in their last five matches at home in the UEFA Champions League - their second-longest such run in the history of the competition.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have shown flashes of their ability this season but have been plagued by inconsistent over the course of their campaign. Rafael Leao can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark this week.

Dinamo Zagreb have a poor home record this season and will need to make amends in this fixture. AC Milan are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

