Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Playoffs 2022–23

Dinamo Zagreb will invite Bodo/Glimt to the Stadion Maksimir in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

The first leg in Norway ended in a narrow 1-0 win in favour of Bodo/Glimt thanks to Amahl Pellegrino's first-half goal. A one-goal lead on aggregate puts them in a good position to qualify for the Champions League finals for the first time in history.

The home team have not qualified for the group stage of the Champions League since the 2019-20 campaign and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage here.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week. With that narrow win, Bodo were able to maintain their perfect home record in the qualifying campaign, making it four wins out of four games while also keeping four clean sheets in that period. However, it was Purgeri's first loss of the qualifying campaign.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

There are no reported absentees for the home team on account of injuries, though they will be without the services of Josip Mišić as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Josip Mišić.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt

Sebastian Tounekti has returned from his loan spell but has not been included in the squad for this match. Sondre Brunstad Fet, Brede Moe, Morten Ågnes Konradsen and Ola Solbakken were absent from the first leg with injuries and have not been able to recover in time for the trip to Zagreb.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Brede Moe, Ola Solbakken.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Sebastian Tounekti.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livaković (GK); Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Boško Šutalo, Robert Ljubičić; Amer Gojak, Arijan Ademi; Luka Ivanušec, Martin Baturina, Mislav Oršić; Josip Drmić

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Amahl Pellegrino; Sondre Sørli, Joel Mugisha, Runar Espejord.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Superlaget have struggled in their travels in the qualifying campaign and are without a win in four away games thus far. They have scored just two goals in these games and have their work cut out for them as they look to defend their one-goal advantage.

Dinamo are undefeated at home, though they have conceded two goals apiece in their two home games in the qualifying campaign. The hosts secured a 5-2 win over Osijek in their Prva HNL fixture on Sunday while Bodo were held to a 2-2 draw in their Eliteserien game on Saturday.

Given the form of the two sides, a high-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Edited by Peter P