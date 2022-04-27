Dinamo Zagreb vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv go head-to-head at the Stadion Maksimir in a thrilling friendly fixture on Thursday.

This is one of a number of friendly fixtures arranged by the Ukrainian outfit to raise awareness regarding the ongoing Russian invasion.

Dinamo Zagreb resumed their charge for the Croatian top-flight title last Sunday as they claimed a 1-0 win away to Gorica.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hajduk Split on April 20 which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 69 points from 32 games, Dinamo Zagreb are currently first in the Croatian HNL table, with a five-point cushion over second-placed Osijek.

Elsewhere, Dynamo Kyiv put on a resilient performance as they came from behind to claim a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s friendly fixture.

The Ukrainian outfit have now avoided defeat in each of their 15 friendly outings since the suspension of the Ukrainian Premier League, claiming 12 wins and three draws.

Dynamo Kyiv will feel confident of keeping this fine run going as they take on an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of their last four encounters since 2003.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Dynamo Kyiv have been dominant in their previous four encounters, claiming three wins in that time. The spoils have been shared once.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

The hosts remain without 22-year-old midfielder Robbie Burton, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Robbie Burton

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv head into the game with a healthy and injury-free squad composed of only Ukrainian players.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Danijel Zagorac; Emir Dilaver, Dino Perić, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Bočkaj; Josip Mišić, Arijan Ademi; Amer Gojak, Martin Baturina, Mahir Emreli; Deni Jurić

Dynamo Kyiv (4-2-3-1): Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Ilya Zabarnyi, Denys Popov, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskyi; Artem Besyedin, Denys Antyukh; Vladyslav Vanat

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Dinamo Zagreb vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

With their HNL title hunt still ongoing, we expect Dinamo Zagreb to field a weakened side on Thursday ahead of their league tie with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb on May 1. Dynamo Kyiv head into the game in fine form and we are tipping them to keep this run going and come away with a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Edited by Peter P