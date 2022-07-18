Dinamo Zagreb vs KF Shkupi prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dinamo Zagreb will get their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign underway on Wednesday when they host KF Shkupi at the Stadion Maksimir.

The North Macedonian outfit narrowly saw off Lincoln Red Imps in round one of the qualifiers and will look to keep their run going.

Zagreb kicked off their 2022-23 HNL campaign with a bang, recovering from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win over Lokomotiva Zagreb last Friday.

Before that, Ante Cacic’s men clinched the Croatian Super Cup on July 9, seeing off Hajduk Split on penalties. Zagreb are now unbeaten in their last 12 outings across competitions, claiming nine wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, despite falling to a 2-0 loss against Lincoln Red Imps in the second leg of Champions League qualifying, a 3-0 victory in the reverse leg saw Shkupi progress to the second round.

However, they have won just once in their last four outings across competitions, losing twice and claiming a draw. Shkupi head into Wednesday winless in their last four away games, stretching back to a 1-0 victory at FK Pelister Bitola in April.

Dinamo Zagreb vs KF Shkupi Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry with a win and have one foot in the next round of qualifying.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

KF Shkupi Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W.

Dinamo Zagreb vs KF Shkupi Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Petar Bockaj and Stefan Ristovski are doubtful after they were forced off injured against Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Petar Bockaj, Stefan Ristovski.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

KF Shkupi

The visitors have a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dinamo Zagreb vs KF Shkupi Predicted XIs

Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Sadegh Moharrami, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Josip Drmic; Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic; Dario Spikic, Luka Ivanusec, Mislav Orsic; Bruno Petkovic.

Shkupi Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Naumovski; Vladica Brdarovski, Dzelil Abdula, Senghor Faustin, Blerton Sheji; Queven Inacio, Aleks Zlatkov, Freddy Alvarez; Renaldo Cephas, Sunday Adetunji, Mamadou Lamine Danfa.

Dinamo Zagreb vs KF Shkupi Prediction

Dinamo have been imperious on home turf, where they are yet to lose a game this year. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, the hosts should come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 KF Shkupi.

