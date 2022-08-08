Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dinamo Zagreb play host to Ludogorets in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying third-round clash on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian outfit were condemned to a 2-1 defeat in last week’s reverse leg and will be seeking to overturn their deficit.

Dinamo Zagreb were denied a fourth straight win in the 2022-23 HNL campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Varazdin last Friday.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last 18 games across all competitions, dating back to April’s 1-0 loss against Hajduk Split.

They have now turned their attention to the Champions League qualifiers where they will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last time out, when they saw off Ludogorets 2-1 away from home.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets head into Tuesday on a run of one win from their last four games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

They are currently second in the Bulgarian top flight after picking up 10 points from their opening four games of the new season.

Ludogorets are unbeaten in all but one of their last six away games in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw.

Dinamo Zagreb play vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming two wins each from their previous five meetings. The spoils have been shared once in that time.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Ludogorets Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

The Croatian outfit will head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ludogorets

The visitors will be without Sergio Padt, Cauly and Claude Gonçalves, who are all recuperating from injuries. Bernard Tekpetey will sit out the game through suspension.

Injured: Sergio Padt, Cauly, Claude Gonçalves

Suspended: Bernard Tekpetey

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livaković; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Dino Perić, Robert Ljubičić; Josip Mišić, Arijan Ademi; Luka Ivanušec, Martin Baturina, Mislav Oršić; Josip Drmić

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Cicinho, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov; Ivan Yordanov, Jakub Piotrowski, Cauly Oliveira; Kiril Despodov, Pieros Sotiriou, Rick

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games and head into Tuesday as one of the most in-form sides in the qualifiers. They boast a significantly superior squad and we are tipping them to pick up where they dropped off in the first leg and come out victorious.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Ludogorets

