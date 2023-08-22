Dinamo Zagreb vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023

Dinamo Zagreb will host Sparta Prague at Stadion Maksimir for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.

The visitors are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Teplice in the Czech Fortuna Liga. They went ahead through Jan Kuchta's 35th-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men shortly after. Second-half substitute Mohamed Yasser stepped off the bench to draw the game level in the 85th minute.

Dinamo Zagreb, meanwhile, played the rescheduled second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens last weekend. They trailed in the tie following a 2-1 home defeat in the first leg. Goals from Josip Sutalo and Josip Lbujusic saw them claim a 2-0 lead heading into injury time. However, AEK Athens qualified in dramatic circumstances, scoring two injury-time goals to progress to the Champions League playoffs and relegate Dinamo Zagreb to the Europa League.

Sparta Prague dropped into the Europa League following their elimination on penalties by Copenhagen in the Champions League qualifiers. A goalless draw in the Czech Republic was followed by a 1-1 draw in Denmark, prompting extra time.

Both sides scored two goals each in the extra half hour, with the Danish champions progressing with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

They were also paired in a Europa League qualifier in 2008. Dinamo Zagreb qualified on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate.

Four of Sparta Prague's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Dinamo Zagreb have won just one of four games they have played at home this season.

There has been at least one goal scored in both halves in four of Sparta Prague's last five games.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb were on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League playoffs, only to suffer heartbreak at the death.

Sparta Prague have not had an ideal start to the season despite being unbeaten in regular time so far.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Sparta Prague

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals