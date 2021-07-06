Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb host Valur at the Stadion Maksimir in a UEFA Champions League first round qualifying fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts did not qualify for the Champions League last season but went unbeaten in the group stage fixtures in the Europa League. They progressed all the way to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by eventual champions Villareal 3-1 on aggregate.

The visitors, on the other hand, have never qualified for the Champions League or Europa League. Their best outing was in the 2018-19 Europa League qualifiers when they reached the third round and missed out on qualification based on away goals.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. They will meet in second leg fixture at Vodafonevöllurinn next week.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: N/A (first game of the season)

Valur form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

For the home team, strikers Bruno Petković and Mario Gavranović are not yet match ready after returning from international duty. They have been included in the squad for the two qualifying legs but coach Damir Krznar has confirmed that they are not in the plans for the first game.

François Moubandje will be absent from the first game, while Sadegh Moharrami is a long-term absentee and is not expected back until next month.

Najava utakmice 1. pretkola Lige prvaka i promocija novih Dinamo adidas dresova 😎💪⚽️💙 #dinamozagreb https://t.co/9XejkrUHTL — GNK Dinamo (@gnkdinamo) July 5, 2021

Injuries: Sadegh Moharrami, François Moubandje

Doubtful: Bruno Petković, Mario Gavranović

Suspension: None

Valur

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting team at the moment.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Stojanović, Josko Gvardiol; Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Luka Ivanusec, Dario Špikić, Mislav Orsic

Valur Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hannes Þór Halldórsson; Birkir Már Sævarsson, Johannes Vall, Rasmus Christiansen, Sebastian Starke Hedlund; Haukur Páll Sigurðsson, Kristinn Freyr Sigurdsson, Sverrir Páll Hjaltested, Christian Køhler; Patrick Pedersen, Sigurður Egill Lárusson

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb have won all three of their friendly games, conceding just one goal. Valur have lost just once in 2021 and head into this fixture in great form. But we do not expect them to get the better of the more experienced hosts in this game.

A win for the Croatian giants looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Valur

