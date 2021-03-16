Diogo Jota strike sees off Wolves but Liverpool’s attacking woes still persist

There were times when it felt like Liverpool were never going to score, as Wolverhampton Wanderers mounted a low block and set out to play on the counter-attack.

For more than 40 minutes, the only clear-cut chance the Reds created was from Sadio Mane opportunity, where the Senegalese fluffed his lines after a failed attempt to round Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side finally got their breakthrough before half-time when Diogo Jota’s left-footed strike beat Patricio at his near post.

It wasn’t a convincing performance, as Wolves had a couple of chances of their own to score. However, it’s a result that Liverpool will readily accept following their miserable run in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Three points but tonight our thoughts are with Rui Patricio ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2021

Jota helps Liverpool return to winning ways

Jota’s return is a huge boost for the Reds, who have had to contend with several injuries this season. As many as nine first-team players have been ruled out at one point or the other in the current campaign.

And for a side struggling to score goals, Jota’s return to fitness is exactly what Liverpool needed. The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane have flattered to deceive in recent months after playing at a top level over the last three years.

Jota offered a more direct approach and it was his timed run and exquisite finish that helped the Reds record a narrow 1-0 win against Wolves on Monday.

“Diogo is just a class football player but we don't, we cannot take it for granted that a boy who's been out for three months – or maybe even a little bit longer – is coming back and has an immediate impact again,” Klopp said after the game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

Advertisement

“That's pretty rare, to be honest, but he has since he's back. That is really helpful and tonight makes it even more special that he could score that goal, which was a nice goal and good play, passing situation from us.

“And the perfect moment to score the goal, to be honest, like a second before the half-time whistle.”

Jota was in a rich vein of form before he was hit by an unfortunate injury. Even after spending almost three months on the treatment table, his performance against Wolves proves he’s one of the players Klopp can count on to get the team firing again.

Diogo Jota has now scored more Premier League goals this season (6) than Timo Werner (5) and he was injured for three months. 🙃



Liverpool made the right choice. 😉 pic.twitter.com/pB3QYVYkPz — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 15, 2021

Liverpool’s attacking woes continue

The win against Wolves, however, does not paper over the cracks at Liverpool. The absence of Virgil van Dijk has been badly felt, but the team’s attacking woes are currently the biggest challenge.

Advertisement

Salah, Mane and Firmino have struggled in recent weeks and their lack of goals has affected the team. To win games, a team has to score goals, but Liverpool’s attackers just can’t find their scoring boots at the moment.

For an attacking trio that has dominated England and Europe in the last few years, their decline has been as surprising as it has been crippling to Liverpool’s title ambitions.

The Reds are already out of the Premier League race and are currently in a dog fight to finish in the top four. At the start of the season, very few could have foreseen Liverpool struggling to score goals.

However, the club’s attacking woes still persist and they’ll need to sort it out sooner rather than later if they want to finish in the top four or go far in the Champions League.