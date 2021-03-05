Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with another important group of fixtures as Aston Villa lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Saturday. The two sides have been inconsistent this season and will want to prove a point in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 12th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and will need to win this game. Nuno Espirito Santo's side was thrashed by Manchester last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the league table and will need to work hard to finish in the top half of the standings. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United last week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have an excellent record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 56 games out of a total of 129 matches played between the two teams. Wolves have managed 41 victories against Aston Villa and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Aston Villa. Anwar El Ghazi scored the winner on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-D-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 players who were dubbed to be the next Lionel Messi

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Aston Villa need to win this game

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause and Matthew Cash are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jack Grealish is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt going into this game.

Injured: Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Wesley

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Suspended: None

Wolves have a depleted squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Daniel Podence, Willy Boly, and Marcal are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Aston Villa this weekend. Raul Jimenez is also recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this match.

Injured: Daniel Podence, Willy Boly, Marcal, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamedy; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Willian Jose

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Aston Villa have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. With Jack Grealish unavailable against Wolves, the likes of Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins will need to be at their best this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were impressive at times against Manchester City and will need to put in a robust shift against Aston Villa. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Barcelona pull off stunning comeback against Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey finals