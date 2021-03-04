Twitter reacts as Barcelona pull off stunning comeback against Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey finals

Barcelona pulled off the comeback of the year so far against Sevilla earlier today and thrashed the Andalusians by a 3-0 margin to progress to the Copa del Rey finals. The Catalan giants showed plenty of fighting spirit to overcome a first-leg deficit of two goals and now have an excellent opportunity to win their first trophy under Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana dominated most of the game but seemed to be on their way out towards the end of normal time. Gerard Pique was Barcelona's hero on the day and scored a header in stoppage-time and Martin Braithwaite went on to bag the winner in the first half of extra-time.

B E L I E V E I T ! #BarçaSevilla pic.twitter.com/xjiLHO3h5C — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2021

Barcelona got off to a bright start to the game and created a flurry of chances in the opening stages of the match. The Catalans needed an early goal to settle the nerves against Sevilla and Ousmane Dembele stepped up to halve the deficit in spectacular fashion.

The Frenchman received the ball at the edge of the penalty area and took his time against Jules Kounde before unleashing a stunning shot and left Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou rooted to the spot.

OH MY!!



OUSMANE DEMBELE GOLAZO 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qQPNOKNczD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 3, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé has scored in back-to-back games for Barcelona for the first time this season.



Both goals have come against Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/Xxt887py4D — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2021

Honestly, WHAT A HIT. It looked like there was nothing on... Sevilla players all around him... and Dembélé just smacks it in the top corner without even breaking sweat 🔥 — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Quite the goal 🔥 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 3, 2021

Incredibly good goal. That's a (two footed) player brimming with confidence. Also: I think Pedri may be even better in person — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) March 3, 2021

Barcelona continued to pile on the pressure as Sevilla were restricted to making last-ditch clearances in their own penalty area. Lionel Messi nearly doubled Barcelona's lead but was denied by a goal-line clearance by fellow Argentine Marcos Acuna.

OFF THE LINE! — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Sevilla again at sixes and sevens, Dembele in behind, Messi shot eventually hacked off the line. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 3, 2021

Acuña clears off the line!! Barça very, very close to levelling the tie here — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 3, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé just completed a 50-yard sprint to shut down a dangerous Sevilla count attack. Beautiful. — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Barcelona were the better team in the first half and should have been well ahead at half-time. The Catalans' three-man defence cut out most of Sevilla's counters and the likes of Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong were able to dominate the midfield.

Messi just cut through that Sevilla back line but his chip shot is saved off the line. Barcelona should be leading by more, very strong so far. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 3, 2021

HT Barca 1-0 Sevilla. Barca completely dominant, should really have scored a couple more. Sevilla still ahead on aggregate, but not favourites for tie any more. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 3, 2021

Ter Stegen is actually playing outside his box, he heard us guys😂🔥 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 3, 2021

Barcelona dominated the ball in the second half but needed a few tactical tweaks to create concrete chances. Jordi Alba nearly drew Barcelona level with a volley from the penalty area that struck the crossbar.

NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR A CROSSBAR CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/NZtqQSOzbo — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 3, 2021

66' ALBA HITS THE CROSSBAR! HE’S TANTALIZINGLY CLOSE TO SCORING, GOODNESS GRACIOUS! — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2021

Sevilla did threaten with their counter-attacks, however, and received an excellent chance to score a crucial away goal as Oscar Mingueza fouled Lucas Ocampos in the penalty area. Marc-Andre ter Stegen stepped up to spare Barcelona's blushed and saved the Argentine's tame effort to keep the Catalans in the game.

Ter Stegen saves the penalty! pic.twitter.com/q8svl1EY6v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 3, 2021

TER STEGEN SAVES IT!!!! — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Ter Stegen you beautiful man. — total Barça (@totalBarca) March 3, 2021

Who’s the greatest German of all time, and why is it ter stegen. pic.twitter.com/kvkp0okTS2 — ella ✨ (@ellasfcb) March 3, 2021

Gerard Pique stuns Sevilla with Barcelona's late equaliser

Barcelona's hopes began to fade at the end of the second half as Sevilla put all their men behind the ball. Fernando received his second yellow card for a cynical foul on Francisco Trincao and Sevilla were left with a numerical disadvantage.

Barcelona's desperation resulted in a series of set-pieces in stoppage-time as Sevilla camped in their own penalty area. Gerard Pique decided to take matters into his own hands and sensationally drew Barcelona level with the last touch of the second half.

Yessss. @3gerardpique get in! Equaliser with the last touch of the game. Extra-time it is. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2021

Never mind three wannabe presidents in the stands. The real one just scored. — Andy West (@andywest01) March 3, 2021

This is why I love coming to football matches — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) March 3, 2021

Happy with the player’s monumental effort tonight, we hadn’t seen a show of character like this in years. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 3, 2021

Best Griezmann / Pique link-up since their documentary... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 3, 2021

Delighted for Piqué though, he gave everything to get himself back out there playing and it’s a really nice moment for him. — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Barcelona had the upper hand in extra-time against ten-man Sevilla and took full toll of their numerical advantage to pile on the misery. Jordi Alba was the creator this time as he picked up the ball on the left flank and whipped in a pacy cross that found Martin Braithwaite's intelligent header.

BRAITHWAITE GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD AFTER PIQUE SAVES THEM IN THE FINAL SECONDS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/w10rjlGZjr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 3, 2021

Take my Braith away — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) March 3, 2021

This is why we sacked Lopetegui. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 3, 2021

As is usually the norm with Barcelona, there was plenty of drama left in the match as Clement Lenglet survived a VAR check for a handball. Sevilla were furious with the officials' decision and received a flurry of cards for their remonstrations.

📸 - VAR checked for a possible penalty after Lenglet touched the ball with his hand, but it’s not given. pic.twitter.com/xIBC9jR8hW — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 3, 2021

Sevilla want penalty for handball against Lenglet - refs deem it not a pen as hit his chest before his hand. Kounde booked, one of Lopetegui's staff shown red card... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 3, 2021

Clement, bro, I'm on my knees... PLEASE DONT MESS THIS UP! pic.twitter.com/7aCqMMMbB6 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 3, 2021

Surely can’t be a handball when Ocampos literally caught the ball earlier... — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Lenglet might as well put on Barça’s Basketball jersey on at this point. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 3, 2021

Honestly it's impossible to know what is handball and what isn't handball. I'm sure there's more to it but sometimes you think refs are just improvising. — Andy West (@andywest01) March 3, 2021

Sevilla doing a lot of crying atm. — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) March 3, 2021

Referee’s dishing out cards like a croupier in a casino. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2021

Barcelona played out of the remainder of the match to complete yet another high-profile comeback and secured a famous win in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan giants will now face one of Athletic Bilbao and Levante in the final of the competition later this season.

