"Disrespect is getting out of hand", "Klopp got a clear vendetta" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as 24-year-old star benched for game against Newcastle

Liverpool fans are currently fuming on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Jurgen Klopp benched Darwin Nunez for the third game running this season. The Reds are set to take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park later today (August 27).

Liverpool have made a decent start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, garnering four points out of a possible six. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea on August 13 before bouncing back against Bournemouth, winning 3-1 a week later at home.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting XI, with Joel Matip and Wataru Endo replacing Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota.

Alisson Becker starts in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson make up the back four. Konate misses out due to a muscle injury.

New signing Wataru Endo makes his full debut today, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai start in front of him in midfield.

Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo complete the starting XI, with the latter being preferred to Jota who drops to the bench.

While Klopp has named a competitive starting XI, many fans are furious with Darwin Nunez not being given an opportunity to start in attack. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Nunez had a decent debut season last year after being signed for €75 million from Benfica last summer. He scored 15 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions but has struggled to find minutes so far this season. He was even an unused substitute against Bournemouth on August 19.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Domink Szoboszlai

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp recently gave a glowing review of new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds signed the Hungary skipper on a five-year deal on July 2 after triggering his £60 million release clause from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old has slotted right into the starting XI and hasn't taken long to adjust to his new surroundings.

Szoboszlai impressed during Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth at Anfield, even winning them a penalty. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his efforts.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the Hungarian. He said (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"[I liked] what everybody saw: his energy combined with technique [and] desire," the manager told Sky Sports. "He has pretty much all the attributes you want to see – and the last thing you would think when you see him playing is he is only 22, so there is a lot more to come when he settles in properly."

He added:

"Obviously, he has no problem to adapt to everything in an instant, but there is still more to come and we are really pleased. We are really pleased, from the first day since he was here he is full of energy. [He is] in the middle of the team already and, yes, it's good news."

Dominik Szoboszlai will be aiming to make a big impact against a high-flying Newcastle United team later today.