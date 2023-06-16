Djibouti vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

In a clash of the two lowest-ranked sides in the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup, Pakistan face off with Djibouti at the Stade de Cote d'Or on Saturday.

However, interestingly, the sides occupy contrasting positions on the competition's table. Djibouti are at the top with six points in two games while Pakistan are at the bottom, having accrued none.

With Kenya being unable to arrive on time for the opening game, Djibouti were awarded a 3-0 win and three points. The Shoremen of the Red Sea followed this up with a 3-1 defeat of Mauritius in their next match.

Ashley Nazira's 26th-minute goal had the tournament hosts leading at the break. Djibouti produced a spectacular comeback to score thrice in the space of 16 minutes after the break to seal all three points.

If Djibouti win this game, they will be crowned champions of the cup.

Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Mauritius, followed by a 1-0 loss at the hands of Kenya on matchday two.

Without a single point in the bag ahead of their final fixture in the competition, the Pakistani Falcons cannot mathematically win the tournament.

Djibouti vs Pakistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Djibouti and Pakistan meet for the first time in history.

Pakistan have lost their last eight games in a row, a run that started after their 3-0 defeat of Bhutan in September 2018.

Pakistan have failed to score in their last three games.

Nigeria-born Samuel Akinbinu has scored four of their last nine goals in all competitions.

Djibouti have won their last two games, having lost the previous two.

Djibouti are ranked 194th in the world and Pakistan are in 195th position.

Djibouti vs Pakistan Prediction

Djibouti might be sitting just one place above Pakistan in the world rankings but the contrast in their performances has been drastic.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea clinically took apart Mauritius in their last game. On the other hand, the Pakistani Falcons have gone down meekly in both of their matches so far.

There's a genuine lack of quality in both camps, but Djibouti's soaring run means they are the favorites here. Pakistan have been on a terrible run of form in recent times and that could continue here with another comprehensive defeat.

Prediction: Djibouti 2-0 Pakistan

Djibouti vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Djibouti

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes