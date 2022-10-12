Djurgarden vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Djurgarden and Gent will battle for three points on matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts claimed a shock 1-0 away victory against the same opponents last week. Marcus Danielson's first-half strike helped the Swedes leave Belgium with all three points. The victory moved them to the summit of Group F, having garnered seven points from three games.

Gent, meanwhile, are third with four points. They returned to winning ways at the weekend with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Eupen in the Jupiler League. Hyun-Seok Hong rounded up the scoring with a second-half brace.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Hacken in a top-of-the-table clash in the Swedish Allsvenskan at the weekend. Lars Larsen scored the winner in the 40th minute.

Djurgarden vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be Gent's third visit to Sweden. Both previous visits ended in 4-0 defeats.

Djurgarden have scored between the 50th and 55th minutes in three of their four Conference League home games this season.

Djurgarden have won all four homes games in the competition this season, including qualifying, coming from behind to claim maximum points twice.

Gent's last six away games in European competitions have had 1-0 scorelines (three wins, three losses).

Djurgarden's weekend defeat to Hacken snapped their 11-game winning run at home and a 15-match unbeaten run at home across competitions.

Five of Gent's last six away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Djurgarden vs Gent Prediction

Djurgarden's unbeaten run at home came to an end over the weekend, but the Swedes have an excellent opportunity to bounce back immediately.

They take on a Gent side plagued by inconsistency, particularly on their travels. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side have managed just two wins from their last six away games, losing three.

Djurgarden's games at the Tele2 Arena tend to be high-scoring affairs, but Kim Bergstrand might set his team up in compact shape to get the job done. The hosts shoulf claim a narrow victory in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Djurgarden 1-0 Gent

Djurgarden vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Djugarden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes