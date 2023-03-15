Djurgarden vs Lech Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2023 

Djurgarden and Lech Poznan will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie on Thursday (March 16).

The Polish club hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg last week. Goals in either half from Antonio Milic and Filip Marchwinski helped them to a home win.

Lech followed up that win with a 1-1 draw at Piast Gliwice in the Polish Estraklasa on Sunday. Michal Chaprek put the hosts ahead in the 64th minute before Nika Kvekveskiri scored an injury-time leveller to ensure a share of the spoils.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Malmo in the quarterfinals of the Swedish Cup. The thriller saw Djurgarden score late equalisers in regular time and extra time to force penalties. Jarnkaminerna subsequently progressed with a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Djurgarden vs Lech Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Djurgaden have won their last six home games in European competition.

Lech have not won their seven away games in the Conference League this term, losing two and drawing five.

Djurgaden have won just one of their previous five games against Polish opposition, losing three.

Lech have conceded exactly once in five of their seven away games in the UECL this season.

Four of Djurgaden's five games this term have had goals at both ends.

Lech have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions, drawing five.

Djurgarden vs Lech Prediction

Djurgaden have made history by qualifying from the group stage of a European competition for the first time. However, they're in danger of seeing their continental sojourn end in the Round of 16 following their 2-0 defeat in Poznan.

However, they can draw inspiration from a strong home record that has seen them win six straight continental games in front of their fans. Lech's title defence domestically has not gone to plan, and they have also struggled on their travels domestically and in the continent.

The Polish club have shown a high tendency for draws on the road, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Djurgaden 1-1 Lech Poznan

Djurgarden vs Lech Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

