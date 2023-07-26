Djurgarden vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Djurgarden will entertain Luzern at Tele2 Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Djurgarden vs Luzern Preview

The two teams did not participate in the first qualifying round following a direct qualification to the second qualifying round via their respective leagues. Djurgarden earned the spot after finishing second in the 2022 Allsvenskan – Swedish top flight – while Luzern were fourth placed in the 2022–23 Swiss Super League.

Blaranderna entered the competition at this stage last term – their first appearance - and progressed to the round of 16 before crashing out against Lech Poznan. Co-managers Kim Bergstrand and Thomas Lagerof will seek a comfortable lead at home against Luzern thanks to their side’s dazzling form.

The visitors are also in good shape, having won their last four matches, scoring 10 goals against two. Luzern’s first and only experience in the competition happened in 2021-22 when they entered in the third qualifying round but it eventually turned into a nightmare. They were bundled out by Dutch giants Feyenoord 6-0 on aggregate.

Die Leuchten are hoping for a better campaign this time thanks to an impressive preseason and the arrival of promising new players including Kevin Spadanuda. However, the Swiss team are faced with injury challenges, with five first-team players currently sidelined, including center-forward Thibault Klidjé and goalkeeper Pascal Loretz.

Djurgarden vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Djurgarden have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Djurgarden have scored nine goals in their last five matches while conceding three in the process.

Djurgarden have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Luzern have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Djurgarden have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Luzern have won four times and drawn once.

Djurgarden vs Luzern Prediction

Since both teams boast a good home record, claiming an unassailable lead while playing on home turf could be the solution for winning the tie. However, Djurgarden have not been winning big of late. A one or two-goal lead might not be safe enough to take to Luzern.

Luzern midfielder Max Meyer is still aiming at reviving his international career with Germany. He scored 11 goals last season and will hope to do more this term.

Djurgarden, who are determined to get to the group stages of the competition, will guard against any slip-up in this leg.

Prediction: Djurgarden 3-1 Luzern

Djurgarden vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Djurgarden to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Djurgarden to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Luzern to score - Yes