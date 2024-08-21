Djurgarden vs Maribor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

Djurgarden and Maribor go head-to-head in the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Both sides clash at the Tele2 Arena and will be looking to steal a march on the other ahead of next week’s return leg in Slovenia.

Djurgarden suffered another blow in their push to the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table on Sunday, when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against AIK on home turf.

Kim Bergstrand’s men have now dropped to third in the league table, level on 35 points with second-placed Hammarby and nine points adrift of first-placed Malmo.

Djurgarden now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they edged out Progres 3-1 in the second round before claiming a 4-2 aggregate victory over Ilves in the third round.

Trending

Maribor, on the other hand, had to dig deep in the third round as they edged out Vojvodina on penalties last Thursday after a 2-2 aggregate stalemate with the Serbian outfit.

Having picked up a 2-1 win at the Ljudski vrt Stadium on August 8, Ante Simundza’s men fell to a 1-0 loss in Serbia in last week’s return leg to take the tie to penalties, where they secured a 4-2 victory.

Maribor head into Thursday’s clash off the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Kalcer Radomlje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga, where they have picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four matches.

Djurgarden vs Maribor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Djurgarden and Maribor, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Djurgarden have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice and picking up two draws since the start of August.

Maribor have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions while picking up two wins and two draws in that time.

Djurgarden are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games, picking up six wins and one draw since late April.

Djurgarden vs Maribor Prediction

Given the stakes of Thursday’s clash, Djurgarden and Maribor will need no extra motivation to produce a positive showing as they look to secure European football. Djurgardens home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we are backing them to secure a narrow win at the Tele2 Arena.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-1 Maribor

Djurgarden vs Maribor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Djurgarden to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Maribor’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback