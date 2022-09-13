Djurgarden vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Djurgarden and Molde will battle for three points in a Scandinavian derby in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Hammarby in the Allsvenskan on Sunday. Prior to that, they kicked off their continental group stage with another goalless draw away to Shamrock Rovers.

Molde secured maximum points in a thrilling 4-2 away victory over Jerv in the Norwegian Eliteserien. The visitors took a two-goal lead but Jerv fought back to level up by the 86th minute.

Substitute David Fofana had an eventful five-minute cameo, scoring two quickfire goals to help Molde reclaim their two-goal margin.

The Norwegians will be looking to register their first win in Group F on Thursday. All four teams in the group are tied at one point, having all played out goalless draws on matchday one.

Djurgarden vs Molde Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They faced each other in a friendly in September 2017. Fredrik Brustad's late strike helped Molde secure a 1-0 win.

The hosts are on a five-game unbeaten run, with their last two draws following three successive wins. Molde have won five and drawn one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Djugardeen form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Molde form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Djurgarden vs Molde Team News

Djugardeen

Albion Ademi and Elliot Kack have been ruled out with injuries. Gustav Wikheim is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Albion Ademi, Elliot Kack

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Gustav Wikheim

Molde

Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Sheriff Sinyan and Eirik Ullan-Andersen are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Martin Ellingsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Sheriff Sinyan, Eirik Ullan-Andersen

Suspension: None

Djurgarden vs Molde Predicted XI

Djugardeen (4-3-3): Aleksandr Vasyutin (GK); Pierre Bengtsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Marcus Danielson, Piotr Johansson; Magnus Eriksson, Besard Basovic, Hampus Finndell; Gustav Wikheim, Victor Edvardsen, Joel Asoro

Molde (4-3-2-1): Jacob Karlstrom (GK); Kristoffer Haugen, Benjamin Hansen, Martin Bjornbak, Eirik Haugan; Sivert Mannsverk, Etsaz Hussain, Erling Knudtzon; Emil Breivik, Markus Kansa; Ola Brynhildsen

Djurgarden vs Molde Prediction

Djurgarden have lost just once in their last 19 competitive fixtures and have nine straight competitive victories on home turf. Many of their recent victories have been down to a stringent defense, although Molde's attacking brilliance means the hosts will be stretched defensively.

The visitors have been flying high domestically and will want to imitate this on the continent. There is little to choose from between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-2 Molde

