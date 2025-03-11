Djurgarden vs Pafos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Djurgarden will host Pafos at the Tele2 Arena on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash. The hosts will be desperate to comeback from a one-goal deficit and progress to the next round.

Djurgarden put out an unconvincing performance when they traveled to Cyprus last week for the first leg and ended up losing 1-0 courtesy of Muamer Tankovic’s 65th-minute winner. The Swedish side only have one win in four competitive games this year and will need to get back to top form to get a win on Thursday and advance to the quarter finals.

Pafos’ goalless draw in their domestic league during the weekend means the Cypriot side has lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions, a run of form they will be looking to continue upon their return to Europe. The visitors, who currently sit atop the Cypriot First Division and finished 12th in the Conference League league phase, had to get past domestic rivals Omonia Nicosia in the playoffs and will hope to seal their qualification for the quarter-finals.

Djurgarden vs Pafos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday will mark only the second-ever meeting between the two sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Djurgarden had faced Cypriot sides on three previous occasions before this two-legged tie and won all of those meetings. Pafos' win last Thursday meanwhile was their first win in three games against Swedish opponents.

The hosts have conceded eight goals in the Conference League so far this season. Only Chelsea, Rapid Wien (both 6), Olimpijia and Jagiellonia (both 7) have conceded fewer.

Only five of the 36 teams to participate in this season's Conference League have scored more than Pafos' 15 goals so far.

The visitors have the second-best offensive and best defensive record in their domestic league, with 50 scored and only 12 conceded after 26 games played.

Djurgarden vs Pafos Prediction

The sides are evenly matched going into this midweek's European clash but Järnkaminerna will hope to receive an edge from their home advantage to improve their chances of getting a comeback.

Pafos will be satisfied with a draw and will very likely sit back to ensure they hold on to their first-leg lead.

Prediction: Djurgarden 1-1 Pafos

Djurgarden vs Pafos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last six competitive games)

