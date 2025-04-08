Djurgarden vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Djurgarden will host Rapid Wien at the Tele2 Arena on Thursday night in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash. The hosts will be keen to capitalize on their home advantage to get a win this midweek.

Djurgarden lost the first leg but ended up defeating Pafos in the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate to make the final eight after finishing fifth in the league phase. The hosts failed to finish in the top three of the recently concluded Swedish Allsvenskan season and must now go all the way in the Conference League to secure European football next season.

Rapid Wien finished tied on points with Thursday's hosts in the league phase before getting past Borac in the round of 16 on a 3-2 aggregate victory but have since struggled for results in their domestic league. The Austrian side will be looking to take a step towards a first European semifinals appearance since the 1995-96 season by putting up a show this midweek.

Djurgarden vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Djurgarden have faced Austrian sides on two previous occasions and have won one and drawn the other. Rapid Wien are unbeaten in their four previous meetings with Swedish opposition, winning three and drawing one.

Järnkaminerna have the joint-third best defensive record in the competition with only eight goals conceded so far.

Only tournament favorites Chelsea (6) have conceded fewer goals in the Conference League this season than Rapid (7).

The hosts have never gone past the quarterfinals of a European competition in their history and are only in the quarterfinals for the second time ever.

The visitors have gotten to the final of a UEFA competition twice in their history, although they are yet to win any.

Djurgarden vs Rapid Wien Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into Thursday's game but Djurgaden will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage and ultimately secure an advantage in the tie.

Die Grün-Weißen will be satisfied to get a draw and leave the result to be determined in the second leg but will have to get past their recent domestic lapses to get a result.

We expect Djurgarden to secure a narrow first-leg win.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-1 Rapid Wien

Djurgarden vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Djurgarden to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six Conference League games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five Conference League matches)

