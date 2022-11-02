Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022 

Djurgarden will host Shamrock Rovers on the final matchday of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 away victory over Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan on Monday. Haris Redetinac scored the winner in the seventh minute of injury time.

Shamrock, meanwhile, triumphed over Derry City by the same scoreline at home in the Irish Premier Division at the weekend. Rory Gaffney's 38th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The Irish champions have already been eliminated from the Conference League, having garnered just two points from five games and sitting bottom of the table. They will wrap up their continental campaign on Thursday before concluding their domestic season with a trip to UC Dublin.

Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ @ShamrockRovers Our upcoming fixtures for the month of November as our 2022 campaign draws to a close Our upcoming fixtures for the month of November as our 2022 campaign draws to a close 👇 https://t.co/hdmzIe325w

Djurgarden, meanwhile, have secured qualification to the net round as Group F winners with 13 points and are six points clear at the summit of the standings.

Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless stalemate in September.

Both teams were paired in the 2002-03 UEFA Europa League qualifiers, and Djurgarden qualified with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Nine of Djurgarden's last ten home games have seen goals scored in both halves.

Shamrock have scored just once in the group stage this season, the lowest tally in the Conference League.

Djurgarden have lost just one of their last 13 home games in the continent, winning nine. They have also won all five of their European home games this season, scoring 15 goals.

Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers

Djurgarden's first season of European group stage football has gone impressively, with the Iron Furnaces securing top spot and an automatic spot in the knockouts.

Shamrock, by contrast, have already been eliminated, which rubs some sheen off their record-extending 19th league crown. The Hoops have struggled to match the standards set on the continent and are the lowest scorers in the tournament.

Djurgarden have a strong home record and are on a four-game winning run. They are also unbeaten in their five group games, which should continue with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Djurgarden 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Djurgarden to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Djurgarden to score in both halves

Poll : 0 votes