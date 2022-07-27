Djurgardens IF vs HNK Rijeka prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Djurgardens IF and HNK Rijeka square off in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie at the Tele2 Arena on Wednesday.

The Croatian side will be seeking to overturn their one-goal deficit after suffering a 2-1 defeat in last week’s reverse fixture.

Järnkaminerna @jarnkaminerna DIF vinner med 2-1 nere i Rijeka! Ett bra resultat vi tar med oss hem till Stockholm för returen den 28:e juli! Köp biljett så ses vi på Häcken borta på söndag! DIF vinner med 2-1 nere i Rijeka! Ett bra resultat vi tar med oss hem till Stockholm för returen den 28:e juli! Köp biljett så ses vi på Häcken borta på söndag! https://t.co/nwnElWHG6v

Djurgardens IF maintained their superb run of results last Sunday when they claimed a 2-1 win over Haken in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Rijeka when the sides squared off in the first leg of the Conference League second qualifying stage on July 21.

Djurgardens are unbeaten in eight consecutive outings across all competitions, including six wins from their last six games.

Djurgården Fotboll @DIF_Fotboll



🎟️ Biljetter till returen på Tele2 Arena torsdag 28 juli på Seger i Kroatien!🎟️ Biljetter till returen på Tele2 Arena torsdag 28 juli på DIF.se Seger i Kroatien!🎟️ Biljetter till returen på Tele2 Arena torsdag 28 juli på DIF.se https://t.co/sdVGsmUS9D

Meanwhile, prior to last week’s first-leg defeat, Rijeka kicked off their 2022-23 HNL campaign with a 1-0 victory away to HNK Šibenik.

The Croatian side have now managed just one win from their last four games in all competitions, losing three in that time.

Rijeka head into Thursday unbeaten in five of their last six away games, claiming three wins and two draws.

Djurgardens IF vs HNK Rijeka Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between Djurgardens and Rijeka, with both sides claiming one win apiece from their previous two encounters.

Djurgardens IF Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

HNK Rijeka Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Djurgardens IF vs HNK Rijeka Team News

Djurgardens IF

Defender Elliot Kack is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will sit out Thursday’s encounter.

Injured: Elliot Kack

Suspended: None

Djurgården Fotboll @DIF_Fotboll DIF Fotboll har sorg efter att ha nåtts av den tragiska nyheten att Olle Eriksson, supporter och skribent för Djurgårdsfamiljen, gått bort. En engagerad, varm och nyfiken familjefar som kommer vara otroligt saknad av oss alla. Våra tankar går till hans familj. Vila i frid DIF Fotboll har sorg efter att ha nåtts av den tragiska nyheten att Olle Eriksson, supporter och skribent för Djurgårdsfamiljen, gått bort. En engagerad, varm och nyfiken familjefar som kommer vara otroligt saknad av oss alla. Våra tankar går till hans familj. Vila i frid 💛❤️💙 https://t.co/cylnuiWx9l

HNK Rijeka

The visitors will take to the pitch without Matej Mitrovic, who has been sidelined through a muscle injury.

Injured: Matej Mitrovic

Suspended: None

Djurgardens IF vs HNK Rijeka Predicted XI

Djurgardens IF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jacob Widell Zetterström; Piotr Johansson, Isak Hien, Hjalmar Ekdal, Pierre Bengtsson; Hampus Finndell, Rasmus Schüller, Magnus Eriksson; Joel Asoro, Victor Kaj Edvardsen, Haris Radetinac

HNK Rijeka Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nediljko Labrović; Anton Krešić, Mateo Pavlović, Ivan Smolčić; Prince Ampem, Mario Vrančić, Lindon Selahi, Pablo Álvarez, Andrija Vukčević; Jorge Obregón, Haris Vučkić

Djurgardens IF vs HNK Rijeka Prediction

While Rijeka will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit, they take on an in-form Djurgardens side who have won their last six games in all competitions. The Swedish side are also on a run of seven wins and one draw from their last eight home outings and we are backing them to maintain this fine run and claim victory on Thursday.

Prediction: Djurgardens IF 2-1 HNK Rijeka

