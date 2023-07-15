Djurgardens vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2023

Djurgardens will host Malmo at the Tele2 Arena on Monday in another round of the 2023 Allsvenskan campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their season but have now picked up form and are pushing for the Conference League spots. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Varnamo last time out, with Rasmus Schuller and Oliver Berg getting on the scoresheet midway through the second half to overturn an early deficit.

Djurgardens sit fourth in the table with 27 points. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play next week.

Malmo have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They were, however, beaten 2-1 Mjallby in their last game and were already two goals down before Sweden international Sebastian Nanasi scored a late consolation strike.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 34 points from Elfsborg and can leapfrog Elfsborg at the top of the pile with maximum points on Monday.

Djurgardens vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Djurgardens and Malmo. The home side have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Djurgardens are the only side in the Swedish top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Malmo have picked up 15 points on the road in the league this season. Only Elfsborg (19) have picked up more.

Di Blae are the second-highest-scoring side in the Allsvenskan this season with a goal tally of 35.

Djurgardens vs Malmo Prediction

Djurgardens are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven league games. They have performed brilliantly on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Monday's game.

Malmo's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won five of their last six away games but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Djurgardens 2-2 Malmo

Djurgardens vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)