Dnipro-1 vs AEK Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23 2023 

Dnipro-1 and AEK Larnaca will battle for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a 1-0 home victory for Larnaca, with Spanish forward Angel Garcia scoring the match-winner six minutes from time. The goal gave the Cypriot outfit a slight edge in their UEFA Conference League playoff tie.

Larnaca followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat away to AEL Limassol in the Cypriot League. All three goals came in the first half, with Saido Berahino and Alexander Kacaniklic scoring for the hosts, while Ivan Trickovski halved the deficit from the spot.

Dnipro will attempt to overturn the deficit in the second leg. However, the game will be played at a neutral venue in Slovakia, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. AEK Larnaca won each of the previous three clashes by an aggregate margin of 6-1.

Both sides met in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers earlier this season, with Larnaca progressing with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

AEK Larnaca's defeat to Limassol ended their 15-game unbeaten run domestically.

Dnipro-1 have played just one competitive game since mid-November.

AEK Larnaca have managed just two wins in their last seven away games in Europe. Both games came in Poland and Slovakia against Ukrainian opponents.

Four of Larnaca's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends. The only game to buck the trend was their home win over Dnipro last week.

Dnipro forward Artem Dovbyk was the highest goalscorer in the UECL group stage (five goals).

Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Dnipro hosting the game on neutral grounds robs them of home advantage, while the Ukrainians also showed signs of match-rustiness in the first leg. They have kept busy with friendlies since November last year, with last week's first leg representing their first competitive game in three months.

AEK Larnaca named a highly-changed side for their weekend game, highlighting the importance that coach Jose Oltra placed on their European campaign. The Cypriot side are competing in the knockout rounds on the continent for the first time and are well-positioned to keep their run going.

The tie is still delicately balanced and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dnipro-1 1-1 AEK Larnaca

Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Artem Dovbyk to score anytime.

