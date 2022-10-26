Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Dnipro-1 will host Apollon at the KFA stadium in Kosice, Slovakia, in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 27).

The Ukrainian club are eyeing a historic qualification to the knockouts of the UEFA club competition for the first time. Dnipro-1 could accomplish that if they win in Kosice, where they have been playing their home games, as their fate lies in their hands.

The hosts are second in Group E, with seven points, behind Dutch giants AZ who have nine. Apollon are third with four points and will be out of knockout reckoning with a defeat. The Ukrainians won 3-1 away on matchday two and will hope to win again.

Apollon pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home against AZ in their previous match. It was the Dutch side’s only defeat so far in the series. Apollon are yet to progress beyond the group stage of the UEFA club competition in four attempts since 2013-14. Things are not looking any better this time for the Cypriot team.

The visitors face a must-win game. Any outcome short of maximum points would be disastrous for their campaign. They are expected to win their last game against Vaduz of Liechtenstein, but that may be too late to save their campaign. A win over Dnipro-1 would leave both teams on seven points apiece ahead of matchday six.

Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dnipro-1 have lost only once in their last five home games, drawing and losing twice apiece.

Dnipro-1 have scored 11 goals in their last five games, conceding five.

Dnipro-1 are participating in their first UEFA club competition campaign, which they began in the Europa League.

Apollon have won once in their last five away games, drawing thrice and losing once.

Dnipro-1 have won four of their last five games, drawing once, while Apollon have won twice, lost twice and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Dnipro-1: W-D-W-W-W; Apollon – D-L-W-W-L.

Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Prediction

It’s also a crucial meeting for the hosts, who may not have another opportunity for victory, as they face giants AZ in their last game.

It’s unclear how the visitors will cope without two key defenders, Valentin Roberge and Haitam Aleesami, who are out with injury. Dnipro-1 are in better shape than the visitors to prevail.

Prediction: Dnipro-1 3-1 Apollon

Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dnipro-1

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dnipro-1 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Apollon to score - Yes

