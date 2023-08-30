Dnipro-1 vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2023 

Dnipro-1 host Spartak Trnava at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff clash.

The tie is currently poised at 1-1 after the sides played out a draw in the first leg. Kelvin Ofori broke the deadlock for Spartak Trnava in the 55th minute, before Oleksandr Pikhalyonok equalized for Dnipro-1 just 12 minutes later.

Making only their second excursion in Europe, Dnipro-1 are aiming to reach the Conference League group stages for the second year in a row.

On the other hand, Spartak Trnava are looking for their first European qualification since the 2018-19 season, when the Slovakian team reached the Europa League group stages.

Michal Gašparík's side, though, need to find their best form, having also drawn in the league just days after their Dnipro-1 stalemate.

Spartak were held to a 0-0 draw with Skalica in the Slovak Super Liga on last weekend for their second stalemate in four games.

With just five points in the bag from four league games, the White Angels are down in seventh position in their league table.

Dnipro-1 vs Spartak Trnava Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official encounter between Dnipro-1 and Spartak Trnava.

Spartak Trnava have drawn their last two games in all competitions, having won their previous two.

Dnipro-1 have failed to win their last five games in all competitions.

Dnipro-1 have drawn their last two European qualifying matches.

Dnipro-1 have failed to win their last four home games in European qualifiers, drawing thrice and losing once.

Dnipro-1's Oleksandr Pikhalyonok is looking to score in his third game in a row.

Spartak Trnava's Kelvin Ofori is looking to score in his third consecutive European game.

Dnipro-1 vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Dnipro-1 may lack experience as compared to Spartak Trnava but have looked strong in Europe this season in comparison.

The Ukrainian side can expect another tough challenge from Spartak, but we expect them to eventually prevail on penalties.

Prediction: Dnipro-1 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) Spartak Trnava

Dnipro-1 vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw and Dnipro-1 to progress on penalties

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes