Dnipro vs AEK Larnaca prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

Dnipro will play host to AEK Larnaca at Kosicka Futbalova Arena in the Europa League playoff first leg on Thursday.

Dnipro are one of the two surviving Ukrainian clubs in the ongoing UEFA competitions, the other being Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Dnipro joined the Europa League in the playoff round after earning a berth reserved for the winners of Ukrainian Cup, which was abandoned.

With their domestic league suspended due to the crisis back home, Dnipro have resorted to club friendlies to stay fit and have played seven so far. Coach Oleksandr Kucher is upbeat about their chances of prevailing over AEK Larnaca.

AEK Larnaca have been on a journey, crashing out of the Champions League second qualifying round to join the Europa League third qualifying round. The Cypriot team subsequently surmounted the hurdle of Partizan on a 4-3 aggregate to reach the playoffs.

Kitrinoprasinoi have previously played in the playoff round on four occasions, progressing to the group stage twice in 2011-12 and 2018-19. Thanks to their involvement in competitive activities, AEK seem to be in better shape than Dnipro.

Dnipro are hosting the game away from home in the Slovakian city of Kosice due to the crisis in Ukraine. It’s unclear whether they will enjoy the home support.

Dnipro vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to meet in any competition.

Dnipro form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

AEK Larnaca form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-D

Dnipro vs AEK Larnaca News

Dnipro

Despite their dire financial situation caused by a lack of gainful activities, Dnipro have been able to recruit 12 new players, including Brazilian Wesley Braga. Argentine duo midfielder Domingo Blanco and right-back Emiliano Purita are among the new arrivals.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

AEK Larnaca

Goalkeeper Andreas Paraskevas has been sidelined with a ruptured cruciate ligament. New signing Kenan Piric from Goztepe will likely take his place.

Injury: Andreas Paraskevas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dnipro vs AEK Larnaca Predicted Xls

Dnipro (4-1-4-1): Valeriy Yurchuk (GK), Sergiy Gorbunov, Oleksandr Svatok, Mykyta Kononov, Domingo Blanco, Wesley Braga, Oleksandr Belyaev, Maksym Solovyov, Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Oleksiy Gutsulyak, Artem Dovbyk

AEF Larnaca (4-2-3-1): Kenan Piric (GK), Nikos Englezou, Nenad Tomović, Hrvoje Milicevic, Roberto Rosales, Oier Sanjurjo, Gus Ledes, Adam Gyurcso, Omri Altman, Imad Faraj, Rafa Lopes

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Dnipro vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

AEK Larnaca will try to exploit Dnipro’s geographical disadvantages. However, those factors did not clearly show in the friendlies Dnipro have been playing – in terms of performance and results. The Ukrainians will certainly have some supporters and sympathizers at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena.

We expect a balanced game that will likely end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Dnipro 2-2 AEK Larnaca

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P