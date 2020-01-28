Does Alexis Sanchez deserve another chance at Manchester United?

Sanchez has endured a tough spell at United since joining in January 2018

Alexis Sánchez left Manchester United to join Italian Serie A side Inter Milan on loan at the start of the season. The Chilean international arrived at Manchester United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January 2018 but failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The attacker has had his fair share of injury problems and is currently sidelined with an injury, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has insisted that he will get another chance at the Red Devils when he returns to the club at the end of this campaign.

But, does the former Barcelona star really deserve another chance? Should he get another shot at reviving his career after severely underperforming as United's No.7?

The attacker is reportedly earning £ 350,000-per-week at United, which is more than fellow stars Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. For a player who has hardly delivered goals or assists for the club, the wage is disproportionate. The remuneration is incredibly high and demands performances of the highest level, week in and week out. Sánchez didn't deliver the first time around.

Secondly, it could hinder the development of youngster Mason Greenwood. The teenager has been heavily involved with the first team so far this season and if Sánchez gets another chance, then that could mean Greenwood would need to drop back down to the reserves and academy teams.

The young attacker is incredibly versatile and can operate anywhere along the front-line, which is a huge advantage for the Reds, especially in cup matches.

Another reason why Sánchez should not probably be walking into the XI at Old Trafford is because of his age. Solskjær is looking to build a youthful team full of energy and freshness, whereas Sánchez is 31-years old and injury-prone.

He's already past his peak years, which came at Barcelona and Arsenal and it doesn't look like he'll be capable of reaching those heights again for United next season. It is debatable whether the Chilean deserves a fair shot again or not. He might have a second wind to his career. Whatever the case may be, this develeopment points to the fact that things are as muddled as ever at Manchester United.