Does Leroy Sané have an attitude problem?

Sané has found himself on the City bench too often this season

Leroy Sané was a key component of the Manchester City side that dominated last year's Premier League, amassing a record 100 points in the process. He lit up opposing defences down City's left-flank with his electric pace and magical footwork. The 22-year-old closed the season with 10 goals, 15 assists and a PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Since then, it has not been plain sailing for the young German. His omission from Joachim Löw's World Cup squad baffled nearly every Premier League fan. Along with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, he is undoubtedly the most exciting German prospect.

However, the decision to leave him out may have been based on overall attitude rather than the obvious talent that Sané possesses.

This suspicion has only been enhanced by what has transpired at club-level since August. Sané has not started a game under Pep Guardiola this campaign and has played only a handful of minutes off the bench.

His disastrous cameo against Wolves culminated in the City manager dropping him entirely from the matchday squad against Newcastle. Sané cut a frustrated figure from the stands as his team struggled to dispatch a compact Newcastle side.

Is Sané's relationship with Guardiola reparable?

Guardiola gave no explanation for Sané's absence in his post-match press conference, claiming that he had no issues with the German's attitude. However, there must be a reason for excluding this talented youngster in favor of England star Raheem Sterling, who has just returned from a prolonged World Cup campaign.

Sané's international teammate Toni Kroos gave a clearer insight into the potential issues behind the scenes: "Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it's all the same if we win or lose... Pep has the same problem at the moment - he's trying to get the best out of him."

Ultimately, Sané is an unbelievably talented player with a wand of a left foot and pace to burn; he should be a permanent fixture for club and country for years to come. For this to happen though he must change his attitude.

A fractured relationship with Pep Guardiola has historically ended in only one way. Zlatan Ibrahimović lasted just a year at the Nou Camp after falling out with the ruthless Spaniard. Manchester City fans will hope that history does not repeat itself.