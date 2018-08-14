Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Does Maurizio Sarri lack something in his Chelsea squad?

Rashid Hassan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.17K   //    14 Aug 2018, 15:00 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Sarri giving instructions during the Blues' 3-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield this past weekend

After the first round of Premier League fixtures to start the new campaign, many of the top sides began their respective seasons in winning ways. Manchester United and Tottenham both scraped narrow victories against Leicester and Newcastle, while there were comfortable victories for both Manchester City and Chelsea away from home. Liverpool meanwhile, ran out 4-0 winners against a new-look West Ham side at Anfield on Sunday.

With all of that in mind, we can already start to see areas and potential weaknesses where these big teams may struggle in the coming months. City, who had impressed against Chelsea in their 2-0 Community Shield victory the week before, look even more threatening - having travelled to the Emirates and comfortably beaten an Arsenal side clearly without being on top form. Did the Blues look so convincing during their victory?

Defensive quality in numbers

Cesar Azpilicueta is rightly heralded as Mr. Consistent within Chelsea's backline, but players like Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses and Antonio Rudiger have all stepped up when called upon in recent seasons. Questions still remain about David Luiz, especially in a four-man defence, while fellow centre-back Gary Cahill will be determined to prove Sarri wrong and earn his starting berth back. Competition for places like this is never a bad thing, so you can imagine it will continue this way throughout.

Even tougher in midfield

If you begin naming the various midfielders in Chelsea's first-team, it'll appear never-ending. Cesc Fábregas, despite his world-class abilities, appears on the wean and unsurprisingly, it has cost him a regular place in the starting eleven.

The creative Spaniard, just like Cahill, will have to work hard to impress under new management - while the ever-present N'Golo Kanté has impressed alongside new midfield partner Jorginho.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Dynamic duo: Kante and Jorginho both scored this past weekend, their midfield partnership is blossoming

Mateo Kovacic's season-long loan move from Real Madrid could turn out to be a coup, not least as the Croatian may feel like a man with a point to prove. At 24, he has been left disappointed by a lack of regular minutes at the Bernabeú and an excellent spell away from them will further emphasise the point he must leave to fulfil his own world-class potential.

That's even without mentioning Eden Hazard and Willian, who occupy attack-minded midfield roles and create goalscoring chances galore between them.

Forwards - need work?

Following Michy Batshuayi's loan move to Valencia, Chelsea don't have many options at centre-forward. Álvaro Morata, who has struggled to settle in England despite an encouraging start, and former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud.

Both can offer different playstyles in attack, though Morata's lack of a razor-sharp finishing edge suggests Giroud would start over him - although the jury's still out on the Spaniard.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
The jury is still out on whether Morata can be relied upon in the big games

Tammy Abraham is officially listed as a senior striker too, though it's still possible he could go out on-loan before this month is over and the club's public pursuit of a world-class striker suggests they are unhappy with their current options. Time will tell.

Rashid Hassan
CONTRIBUTOR
