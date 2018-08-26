Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 best attacking lineups in Europe right now

Karthik Chandramouli
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.48K   //    26 Aug 2018, 14:37 IST

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga
And then there were two

It’s that time of the year when football fans are spoiled for choices. With all the major leagues across Europe resuming normal duty and the transfer window set to close in a few days, the squads of all the teams are nearly set in stone.

The highly prolific trio of Bale, Benzema & Cristiano (BBC) has broken up due to the blockbuster transfer of CR7 to Italian Champions Juventus.

With a series of high profile transfers taking place during this transfer window, let’s take a look at the best-attacking lineups across Europe:

PSG

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League

It’s hard to look beyond PSG’s lethal front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani & World Cup winning teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. The trio possess all the traits needed to destroy opposition defences – a potent mix of pace, dribbling ability, strength and lethal finishing.

After playing second fiddle to Ibrahimovic at the capital club, Cavani has now established himself as the undisputed No.9 while Neymar & Mbappe do their thing on the wings.

Although the French champions face teams that are easy to beat week in and week out, it would be foolish to dismiss their class. The UEFA Champions league may provide the platform for these stars to prove their mettle this season. PSG are desperate for glory in Europe and although the journey could be tough, you can rest assured that this trio will be burying the ball into the back of the net for fun.

Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Jurgen Klopp’s heavy metal football philosophy has led to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score at will. The trio are possibly second best only to PSG’s attacking line- up in world football right now. Liverpool’s trio are simply electrifying and leave fans at the edge of their seats courtesy their slick interplay which also takes place at a rapid pace.

Salah has proved to be an excellent acquisition while on the opposite flank, Mane has constantly improved with each passing season in the Premier League. Firmino, on the other hand, acts as a perfect foil and complements the duo due to his selfless nature – laying goals on a plate and scoring more than 20 goals last season for the Merseyside club. The club have enhanced their attacking arsenal by signing Xherdan Shaqiri who can equally cause mayhem in the opposition box.

Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

The South American trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Philippe Coutinho are the backbone of the Catalan giants. Like fine wine, Messi & Suarez have got better with each passing year while the addition of Coutinho adds a different dimension to their attack. The Brazilian player is equally adept at either playing as a No.10 or as a left-sided attacker as part of a front three. He has a terrific shot about him and more often than not succeeds from distance.

The supporting cast looks stronger than previous seasons as they boast Ousmane Dembele,who would be hoping for an injury-free season while the addition of yet another South American, Malcom adds to their strength.

Manchester City

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Pep Guardiola has a squad depth seldom found at other clubs: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Riyadh Mahrez, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva.

We could be set for one more season where the goals keep flying in at the Etihad. The only issue with such an amazing squad depth - Well, who do you pick in your Fantasy Premier League team?

Honourable mentions

Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo’s loss will be definitely felt but hardcore Real fans will tell you that Gareth Bale’s contributions in the big game bode well for this season.

Los Blancos have gone against their usual policy of not signing the best player from the World Cup (they signed James Rodrigues last time around). That leaves Bale as the sole Galactico at the club and he would be relishing the opportunity to finally step out of CR7’s shadow at the Bernabeu.

However, the supporting cast of Karim Benzema, Isco & Marco Asensio need to step up if they are to compensate the loss of 40+ goals from Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Diego Simeone’s team have managed to retain World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann whilst the addition of Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco should bolster their attack. Diego Costa has returned to his fiery best while the creative ability of Angel Correa should add to their threat.

Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich v Manchester City - International Champions Cup 2018

The Bavarians have a new manager who has inherited an attack consisting of goal machine Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller, Arjen Robben & Frank Ribery.

Kingsley Coman & Serge Gnabry should see more game time on the wings as the legendary duo of Ribery & Robben head into the twilight phase of their career.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section about your choices.





