“Doing his best to send Ronaldo home” – Fans blame ‘overrated’ Portugal star for killing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning FIFA World Cup

Fans could only watch in dismay as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their shock loss to Morocco today (December 10). They were unhappy with the Selecao's performance, with many placing the blame squarely on Diogo Costa, who couldn't keep a clean sheet in the game.

The goalkeeper misjudged the movement of the ball from a cross, coming out too early. He left the post unguarded for Youssef En-Nesyri's header to find the target.

It went on to be the moment that secured victory for Morocco in the quarter-final clash, and the fans were not pleased with Costa's performance.

Taking to Twitter, they slammed the shot-stopper's overall performance. Many had expected Portugal to see off Morocco's threat and enter the semi-finals. They also had high hopes for Ronaldo to secure the World Cup trophy in what was his final appearance at the tournament.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes This Diogo Costa mistake might cost Portugal the World Cup but all you'll hear in the media is Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, who isn't even playing. This Diogo Costa mistake might cost Portugal the World Cup but all you'll hear in the media is Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, who isn't even playing.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Ruben Dias got DUNKED on. This Diogo Costa has been terrible this tournament. Ruben Dias got DUNKED on. This Diogo Costa has been terrible this tournament.

Portista 🇵🇹 @FCPortoGlobal Morocco goal.

Diogo Costa caught out. Morocco goal.Diogo Costa caught out.

Janty @CFC_Janty I’m sorry but Diogo Costa is one overrated goalkeeper, The way everyone was hyping him up. My heads gone right now I’m sorry but Diogo Costa is one overrated goalkeeper, The way everyone was hyping him up. My heads gone right now https://t.co/cf0LosYhnL

Patrick Do Couto @patrick_2727 Diogo costa mistake cost us but these big name players we have played like a bunch of sunday league players Diogo costa mistake cost us but these big name players we have played like a bunch of sunday league players

Tom Victor @tomvictor for someone born in switzerland, you'd expect diogo costa to be better with big crosses for someone born in switzerland, you'd expect diogo costa to be better with big crosses

Monica ⚪️⚫️ @lauriolaaa Diogo Costa has been so questionable each game of this tournament and he’s finally been punished Diogo Costa has been so questionable each game of this tournament and he’s finally been punished

Leonard Solms 🇿🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LeonSolms I think the focus on Cristiano Ronaldo has distracted us from how erratic Diogo Costa has been for Portugal in this World Cup. I think the focus on Cristiano Ronaldo has distracted us from how erratic Diogo Costa has been for Portugal in this World Cup.

J… @yehblitzed diogo costa doing his best to send ronaldo home packing, he’s a red already diogo costa doing his best to send ronaldo home packing, he’s a red already 💞

With Ronaldo now 37 years old, the chances of playing in another World Cup are near impossible. The forward will have to make do with his massive collage of European trophies, domestic cups, and league titles that he won gracefully in his younger years. The coveted FIFA World Cup, however, will not be for the legendary goalscorer.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco secure semi-final slot as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out

While many were expecting the Selecao to be the dominating side in their fixture against Morocco, the Arab outfit stunned them in the first half. Both sides provided an entertaining start to the FIFA World Cup clash, but it was the Atlas Lions who secured the eventual opening goal.

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri put the Moroccans ahead following a number of missed chances. Yahia Attiyat Allah provided a remarkably lofted cross that caught out Portugal goalkeeper Costa. En-Nesyri rose above his marker to power his header in.

The Selecao had a number of chances to secure an equalizer, but the Atlas Lions provided an impressive defensive effort to keep them at bay.

Goncalo Ramos, who scored a magnificent hat-trick against Switzerland, failed to make his mark in the game. Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute, also struggled to make an impact.

The Moroccans held on successfully, keeping the Portuguese from scoring a goal. They secured their seat in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time ever.

