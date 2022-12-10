“Doing his best to send Ronaldo home” – Fans blame ‘overrated’ Portugal star for killing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning FIFA World Cup

Fans could only watch in dismay as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their shock loss to Morocco today (December 10). They were unhappy with the Selecao's performance, with many placing the blame squarely on Diogo Costa, who couldn't keep a clean sheet in the game.
The goalkeeper misjudged the movement of the ball from a cross, coming out too early. He left the post unguarded for Youssef En-Nesyri's header to find the target.
It went on to be the moment that secured victory for Morocco in the quarter-final clash, and the fans were not pleased with Costa's performance.
Taking to Twitter, they slammed the shot-stopper's overall performance. Many had expected Portugal to see off Morocco's threat and enter the semi-finals. They also had high hopes for Ronaldo to secure the World Cup trophy in what was his final appearance at the tournament.
With Ronaldo now 37 years old, the chances of playing in another World Cup are near impossible. The forward will have to make do with his massive collage of European trophies, domestic cups, and league titles that he won gracefully in his younger years. The coveted FIFA World Cup, however, will not be for the legendary goalscorer.
2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco secure semi-final slot as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out
While many were expecting the Selecao to be the dominating side in their fixture against Morocco, the Arab outfit stunned them in the first half. Both sides provided an entertaining start to the FIFA World Cup clash, but it was the Atlas Lions who secured the eventual opening goal.
Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri put the Moroccans ahead following a number of missed chances. Yahia Attiyat Allah provided a remarkably lofted cross that caught out Portugal goalkeeper Costa. En-Nesyri rose above his marker to power his header in.
The Selecao had a number of chances to secure an equalizer, but the Atlas Lions provided an impressive defensive effort to keep them at bay.
Goncalo Ramos, who scored a magnificent hat-trick against Switzerland, failed to make his mark in the game. Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute, also struggled to make an impact.
The Moroccans held on successfully, keeping the Portuguese from scoring a goal. They secured their seat in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time ever.
