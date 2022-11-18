Dominican Republic vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

The Dominican Republic and Cuba will meet for the second time in three days in a friendly at the San Cristobal Panamerican Stadium on Saturday (November 19). The Caribbean sides played out a pulsating 4-2 game on Wednesday that went Cuba's way after they pulled off a late comeback.

Ronaldo Vazquez put the Dominican Republic ahead in the 29th minute before Leones del Caribe struck twice to make it 2-1. Edarlyn Reyes restored parity for the hosts from the spot midway through the second half, but Cuba had the last laugh after netting twice late on. The Quisqueyanos will be gunning for revenge in what's also their last game of the year, although they have never beaten Cuba.

Both teams also have their sights on the CONCACAF Nations League games that are set to resume in March 2023. With just four points from as many games, the Dominican Republic are out of the race for promotion but could reach the preliminary round of the Gold Cup. Cuba, meanwhile, are leading the race for promotion in their group with nine points in four games and look set for a direct entry into the cup too.

Dominican Republic vs Cuba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dominican Republic have lost all seven previous clashes with Cuba.

Dominican Republic are ranked 153 in the world, whereas Cuba are 167th.

Both teams failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cuba have won their last four games, scoring 12 goals.

Dominican Republic are winless in their last five games, losing four.

Dominican Republic vs Cuba Prediction

Another six-goal thriller between the two teams is unlikely, but there could be plenty of goalmouth action once more.

As it's their last game of 2022, the Caribbean nations will hope to end on a high and go all out at each other. The Dominican Republic have never beaten Cuba before, but given the latter's attacking quality, this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 2-2 Cuba

Dominican Republic vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes