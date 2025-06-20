Dominican Republic vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The Dominican Republic will face Suriname at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Los Quisqueyanos qualified for their first-ever Gold Cup this summer but were drawn in an admittedly difficult group and have been eliminated from the competition.
They suffered a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Mexico in their group opener before losing 2-1 to Costa Rica last time out, taking the lead after just 16 minutes via a Joao Urbaez strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.
Suriname, meanwhile, suffered a 4-3 defeat to Costa Rica in their opening game, coming back from a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 before conceding an additional two goals to lose the contest. They were then beaten 2-0 by Mexico in game two, shipping a quickfire second-half double to cap an overall flat performance.
Like their weekend opponents, Natio have been eliminated from the Gold Cup as they sit rock-bottom in Group A with no points and will only be looking to bow out of the tournament on a positive note.
Dominican Republic vs Suriname Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark just the third meeting between the two nations. The Dominican Republic are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.
- The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2011, which Los Quisqueyanos won 3-1.
- Suriname have conceded six goals in the Gold Cup so far, the joint-highest in the competition alongside Trinidad & Tobago and Honduras.
- Natio are ranked 139th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit just two spots behind their weekend opponents.
Dominican Republic vs Suriname Prediction
The Dominican Republic have lost three of their last four matches after going undefeated in their previous nine. Suriname, meanwhile, are winless in their last three outings after winning their previous three on the trot.
There is very little separating the two closely matched sides ahead of their weekend clash and they should share the spoils here.
Prediction: Dominican Republic 1-1 Suriname
Dominican Republic vs Suriname Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Suriname's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the Quisqueyanos' last eight matches)