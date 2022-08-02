Domino’s Pizza take brutal dig at Chelsea’s transfer activity this summer

The last transfer announcement Chelsea made was the signing of Senegalese defender Kalidou Kolibaly from Napoli over two weeks ago. The west London club's stagnation in the transfer market has caused some frustration among fans. Many external parties have taken this opportunity to poke fun at the club.

One of the parties to poke fun at on the west London side is pizza chain, Domino’s. The restaurant took to Twitter to aim a brutal dig at the Blues, with the tweet:

“ We’ve delivered about 852,609 pizzas since Chelsea last delivered a successful transfer announcement.”

It was a brutal and hilarious dig at the club, which recently came under new ownership in recent times following their takeover by American businessman Todd Boehly. However, the Blues have not only failed to strengthen but have also lost key players this summer as well.

Chelsea have endured a difficult summer so far, with the Blues failing to secure the signatures of most of their targets before the window opened. Transfer targets Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde all turned down the chance to sign for the Blues. They instead moved to cash-strapped Barcelona.

The transfer window remains open and the Blues will hope they can strengthen before it closes and have the last laugh. However, at the time of writing, it looks like the Blues have been one-upped by the fast food chain and will have to work very hard to take control of the situation.

Chelsea's transfer window so far

The Blues have been able to secure two strong signings so far, having snatched up Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. However, more reinforcements are needed for the side as they have lost a number of key players as well.

While Koulibaly will likely be succeeding the recently departed Antonio Rudiger, it is unlikely that Sterling will fill in for Romelu Lukaku. The striker returned to Inter Milan on loan. Andreas Christensen is another player who has left Stamford Bridge for La Liga, moving to Barcelona, rivals to Rudiger's new club Real Madrid.

This means the Blues still need to sign other options in the transfer market, especially in regards to defensive reinforcements, before the summer runs out.

