Domzale vs Balzan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Domzale entertain Balzan at Sportni Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (July 13).

Domzale are returning to the competition after failing to qualify last season. They made their debut in the 2021-22 edition, reaching the third qualifying round, where they went down 8-2 to Norwegian side Rosenborg. They are not UEFA newcomers, as they have been playing continental competitions since 2005-06.

Ravbarji finished fourth in the 2022–23 Slovenian PrvaLiga to earn qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They last won the top flight in 2007–08. Domzale will be without key defender Tilen Klemencic, who's yet to recover from a knee injury. New recruit Mario Krstovski will likely assume the centre-forward role.

Meanwhile, Balzan are making their Europa Conference League debut but have been to five editions of the Europa League, reaching the second qualifying round in 2018-19. Unlike Domzale, who have played three friendlies ahead of their continental campaign, Balzan have played one, against Radnicki Kragujevac (1-1).

Balzan finished fourth out of 14 teams in the 2022–23 Maltese Premier League to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They have completed eight new signings, including Nigerian striker Peter Olawale and Brazilian centre-back Andre Fausto, ahead of their continental campaign.

Domzale vs Balzan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met thrice, with Domzale winning each time, scoring seven goals and conceding thrice.

Domzale have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Domzale have lost five times in their last ten games across competitions.

Balzan have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five road outings.

Domzale have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Balzan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Domzale: D-L-W-L-W; Balzan: D-W-W-L-W

Domzale vs Balzan Prediction

Franko Kovacević is itching to repeat his brilliant performance last season, when he emerged as Domzale’s top scorer and fourth overall with 12 goals. He also topped his side’s assist charts with six.

Meanwhile, Angel Torres was outstanding for Blazan last season. He led their scoring charts with 14 goals and was also the league’s third-top scorer. Jonathan Debono made the top ten charts with five clean sheets.

Domzale come in as the favourites based on their superior quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Domzale 3-1 Balzan

Domzale vs Balzan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Domzale

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Domzale to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Balzan to score - Yes

