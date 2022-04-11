"Don't you dare doubt him", "Changed the game" - Liverpool fans thrilled with superstar's performance against Manchester City

With Liverpool looking for an equalizer, it was Sadio Mane who came through and scored just one minute into the second half. He stunned Manchester City and saved a point for the Reds. However, the Senegalese international could not take all the accolades for his brilliant goal without thanking Mohamed Salah for the Egyptian's sublime pass.
Down the right flank, Trent Alexander-Arnold passed a quick ball to Salah's feet, and the Egyptian star took two touches on the ball in a bid to turn towards the goal. Mane dashed down the center, just ahead of his marker, and Salah unleashed a threaded through-pass into the penalty area for the Senegalese to convert.
Salah's well-timed pass was the talk of Twitter, with Kopites praising their star forward for his vision and quick thinking. Here is a selection of tweets:
Manchester City tried hard to maintain the lead, but the Reds had no intentions of letting that happen. An early Kevin de Bruyne goal in the 5th minute was canceled out by Diogo Jota's well-placed shot in the 13th minute. Gabriel Jesus took Liverpool's defense by surprise, sneaking in at the back post to poke a cross in. However, Sadio Mane's blistering effort countered it.
Raheem Sterling scored one more to put City ahead, but a VAR check canceled the goal as the star was judged to be offside in the build-up. Both sides continued to pick up chances, but eventually had to settle for one point apiece.
This will see two of England's strongest clubs battle for the Premier League title. There are only seven games left to play and only one point separates the two sides. Manchester City are currently in the lead, but they will need to remain consistent as any faltering form will put the Reds right ahead.
The Premier League draws to a close with only seven games left for Liverpool and Manchester City
Both sides will have to face each other again next weekend as the FA Cup semi-final clash will see them both gun for a chance at yet another trophy. However, as far as the league is concerned, the two English giants remain the only serious contenders with seven games left.
The Reds will have to face Manchester United and Tottenham before the EPL curtains close. If they can showcase strong performances against these strong clubs, while systematically winning their other games, they could overtake the Cityzens.
Pep Guardiola's side are unlikely to let that happen. City aren't facing any big clubs in their next seven games. While West Ham and Newcastle could give them a tough time, the Cityzens are expected to win all their remaining games. If they do, the Reds will remain one point behind and will be unable to do anything but watch as Manchester City win the Premier League for the second year running.