“Don’t have to do no more” – Rio Ferdinand claims Chelsea star would go down in Blues folklore even if he doesn’t play again

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed that Kai Havertz has already repaid his £70m transfer fee for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2025. However, his impact at the club means that the Blues will be looking to renew his contract. Havertz scored the famous Champions League final winner against Manchester City. He also scored the decisive penalty in the recent Club World Cup final to land his third major trophy as a Chelsea player.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Rio Ferdinand says Kai Havertz has already gone down in Chelsea ‘folklore’ and repaid the £70million fee the club spent on him by scoring in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals. Rio Ferdinand says Kai Havertz has already gone down in Chelsea ‘folklore’ and repaid the £70million fee the club spent on him by scoring in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals. https://t.co/SzXmbWTpkt

Rio Ferdinand believes the German winger does not even have to play again for the club and has already paid back what they invested in him. Speaking on his YouTube podcast, Ferdinand claimed the following:

“He doesn’t have to kick a ball ever again in a Chelsea shirt, he’s repaid the £70m price tag now. He’s scored two of the biggest goals in the history of the club.”

Ferdinand added:

“Don’t have to do no more! Shut down, undo your boots, take ’em off, chill! It’s not gonna happen but listen, if he doesn’t play another game for Chelsea he goes down in folklore.”

Chelsea will look to add more trophies after winning the Club World Cup

Of course, Chelsea have all but dropped out of the Premier League title race with Manchester City currently leading them by 16 points. Havertz has not been in the most prolific form this term but the German has made it a habit of delivering when his club needs him the most. The 22-year old has scored 5 times and added 3 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Regardless of their domestic campaign, Chelsea also have an EFL Cup final to play against Liverpool next month. They are still alive in the FA Cup and one of the biggest contenders for the Champions League as well. They play their first knockout round against Lille and will be hoping for their strikers to come good in the coming time.

Daily Post Nigeria @DailyPostNGR EPL: You’ve repaid Chelsea, don’t need to play for them again – Rio Ferdinand tells Havertz dailypost.ng/2022/02/15/epl… EPL: You’ve repaid Chelsea, don’t need to play for them again – Rio Ferdinand tells Havertz dailypost.ng/2022/02/15/epl…

Multiple key players, including Antonio Rudiger, have been linked with a summer move, although a successful second half of the season may convince them to stay. Thomas Tuchel already has a world-class squad with good depth and will be determined to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

With Rudiger set to stay, the Blues already have a strong base and talented players who will undoubtedly help them compete for trophies past the current campaign.

Edited by S Chowdhury