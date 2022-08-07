Don’t be surprised" - Harry Redknapp feels Manchester United new signing could be given new role if Frenkie de Jong doesn't join club 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could deploy new signing Lisandro Martinez as a defensive midfielder if the club fail to sign a midfielder this summer. Martinez joined the Red Devils from Ajax last month for £56 million. The Argentine defender was signed to bolster United's back-line.

Manchester United parted ways with the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, and Dean Henderson in the off-season but have only managed to sign three new players in the form of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen.

Despite the club's desperate need for midfield reinforcements following the departure of Pogba and Matic, they have been unable to sign a midfielder.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. As per Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old is reluctant to leave Camp Nou. Hence, Harry Redknapp believes Ten Hag could opt to deploy Martinez as a defensive midfielder due to his ability to read the game.

The defender has played as a deep-lying midfielder in the past due to his versatility, tenacity, ball-playing skills and defensive abilities.

"They've signed Lisandro Martinez and although he's small for a centre-back, you can get away with it if you're quick and read the game as well as him. Although if they can't get Frenkie de Jong over the line, don't be surprised to see Martinez in a defensive midfield role," Redknapp told The Sun.

"I must admit, I thought a deal for De Jon would have been long done by now. A Dutch manager signing a Dutch player who's got a Dutch agent, it looked nailed on."

Manchester United are set to play their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's side will be keen to make a positive start to the campaign after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign and summer transfer window.

Manchester United view Wolves star as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wtih just three weeks to go before the close of the summer transfer window, Manchester United have seemingly resigned to the fact that De Jong will not join the club this summer. As per Sky Sports, the club are set to switch their focus to alternate options.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as a target for the 13-time Premier League champions. The Portuguese star is widely considered one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League due to his vision, creativity, passing, and long-range shooting.

The United Scoop @TheUnitedScoop : Manchester United are interested in signing Ruben Neves as a potential back-up to Frenkie De Jong. #MUFC BREAKING: Manchester United are interested in signing Ruben Neves as a potential back-up to Frenkie De Jong. BREAKING 🇵🇹🚨: Manchester United are interested in signing Ruben Neves as a potential back-up to Frenkie De Jong. 🔴🎯 #MUFC https://t.co/rHJdc2T5vy

The Portuguese midfielder has made over 200 appearances for Wolves in all competitions. He is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Neves could be open to a move to Old Trafford as he would team up with Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. However, Bruno Lage's side are reportedly demanding £100 million for the midfielder, which could prove to be a major obstacle for Manchester United.

