"Don't think they're going to win another game" – Pundit makes bold claim following Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Brighton

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara has made a concerning claim about Chelsea following their 2-1 Premier League loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (15 April).

The Blues crashed to their third straight defeat across all competitions under their new interim manager Frank Lampard against the Seagulls.

Despite a pulsating start by Roberto De Zerbi's side, Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for the home team in the 13th minute against the run of play. However, both Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored on either side of the break to win the contest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor expressed his surprise at Chelsea's poor performance. He elaborated:

"We were watching Brighton and we were thinking, who are the home team? Brighton had more than 25 shots today! 26 shots for an away team at Stamford Bridge is unacceptable. I seriously couldn't name one player that would have got over a 3/10 today. If Lampard can't get these players motivated, who can?"

Suggesting that the Blues will remain winless till the end of the ongoing season due to their poor form and coaching confusion, O'Hara added:

"I don't know if Chelsea will win another game this season, I don't think they're going to win another game, to be honest."

Agbonlahor agreed with O'Hara's opinion and stated:

"I don't think they will either."

Chelsea, who dished out close to £600 million this season, are in 11th place in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 31 games.

The Blues will next face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-eight second leg at Stamford bridge on Tuesday (April 18).

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi offers hilarious response after defeating Chelsea

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi referred to Graham Potter, the ex-Brighton manager who went on to coach Chelsea before getting the sack, while lauding his own side. He said:

"I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a very great and strong team and I am now trying to give my ideas to them."

Reacting to his team's performance against the Blues, De Zerbi added:

"It's an amazing day for us. The result, the performance. This game gives more energy, more confidence, more enthusiasm to finish the season in the best way. Now we have to prepare for the [FA Cup] semi-final [against Manchester United]. We'd like to play the final."

Brighton are currently in seventh spot with 49 points from 29 matches.

