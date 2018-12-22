×
“Don't understand how a player who scores seven goals can be chosen as the best in the world”, says Mostovoi on Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or snub

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.43K   //    22 Dec 2018, 13:08 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

What's the story?

Ex-Celta Vigo midfielder Aleksandr Mostovoi has spoken ahead of his former side's La Liga clash with Barcelona, admitting that nobody can stop Argentine ace Lionel Messi as he is the greatest player in history.

The Russian also gave his verdict on Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or snub, insisting that it is "inexplicable" for anyone else to be ahead of the duo.

In case you didn't know...

As predicted by many, the decade-long duopoly of Messi and Ronaldo over the Ballon d'Or ended on December 3 when Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home the coveted prize.

The Croatian was recognised for his leadership in his home country's amazing run to their first ever FIFA World Cup finals as well as his role in Real Madrid's third consecutive UEFA Champions League victory.

The Los Blancos star also took home the FIFA Golden Ball, the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award and the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year.

The heart of the matter

Despite the snub, Mostovoi has showered praises on Messi claiming that he is the best player in history ahead of the likes of Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.

Speaking to Goal, the former midfielder said, "There is no one who can stop Messi, he is the best player of all time."

"He's has been repeating it for 10 years. Many compare him to (Diego) Maradona or (Johan) Cruyff, but it seems obvious to me that Messi is the best in history."

Mostovoi then went on to slam Ballon d'Or voters for snubbing two of the greatest players on the planet for someone who is not as efficient in front of goal.

He said, "I do not understand how a player who scores seven goals can be chosen as the best in the world."

"Modric is great, but as long as Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo exist, it is inexplicable for someone to pass in front of them." 

"It can not be explained that a player who scores 50 goals and so many assists is not among the top three."

What's next?

Mostovoi's former club is scheduled to lock horns with Barcelona in La Liga later tonight.

