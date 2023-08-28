Doncaster Rovers vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Doncaster Rovers will host Everton at the Eco-Power Stadium on Wednesday in the second round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a very difficult start to their league campaign and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the League Two standings. They were beaten 2-1 by Milton Keynes Dons at the weekend, finding themselves two goals down before Luke Molyneux came off the bench to score a consolation goal.

Doncaster Rovers faced Hull City in the first round of the League Cup, picking up a 2-1 win, and they will now be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition this week.

Everton have had a similarly poor start to their league duties and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors were last knocked out at this stage of the domestic showpiece back in the 2001-02 campaign and will fancy their chances of advancement ahead of Wednesday's game.

Doncaster Rovers vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Doncaster and Everton. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a FA Cup clash back in January 1985 which the Toffees won 2-0.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their eight games in this fixture.

Doncaster are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Everton are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to score a goal.

Doncaster Rovers vs Everton Prediction

Doncaster are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. They have lost two of their last three games on home turf and could struggle here.

Everton, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak, failing to score any goals in all three outings. They are overwhelming favorites for Wednesday's game and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Everton

Doncaster Rovers vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matches)