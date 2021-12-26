Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One continues next week and will see Doncaster Rovers play their final game of the year against Sunderland at the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday.

Doncaster Rovers beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in their last game with Joseph Olowu scoring a late winner for the hosts. The victory last time out ended a run of six straight games without a win, five of which were losses.

Doncaster Rovers sit 23rd in the league table with just 16 points from 21 games. They will now look to to build on their latest result when they take on Sunderland next week.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are performing well in their league assignments at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last seven League One games, winning four of those games and drawing three times. They were dismantled 5-1 by Arsenal in the cup earlier this week and will look to bounce back.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 43 points. They will look to continue their good run on Monday as they seek a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

Monday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland. The hosts have won just one of their previous meetings while the visitors have won six times. There have been two draws between the two sides.

Sunderland won 4-1 when the two sides last met back in February.

Doncaster Rovers Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Sunderland Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland Team News

Doncaster Rovers

Fejiri Okenabirhie, Ben Close, John Bostock and Anthony Greaves are all unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss the game against Sunderland.

Injured: Fejiri Okenabirhie, Ben Close, John Bostock, Anthony Greaves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sunderland

Nathan Broadhead picked up a first-half injury against Arsenal and is now set to miss Monday's clash. Jordan Willis is also injured and will be absent.

Injured: Nathan Broadhead, Jordan Willis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Louis Jones; Joseph Olowu, Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle; Branden Horton, Ethan Galbraith, Matthew Smith, Lirak Hasani; Tommy Rowe; Joe Dodoo, Jordy Hiwula

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ron-Thorben Hoffmann; Callum Doyle, Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright; Lynden Gooch, Daniel Neil, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku; Alex Pritchard; Aiden O'Brien, Ross Stewart

Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland Prediction

Doncaster Rovers have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. The hosts are by far the lowest scoring side in the league and have scored just 13 times in 21 games.

Sunderland are currently on a run of seven league games without defeat, ending a three-game losing streak in the competition which saw them concede nine times and score just once. They have bounced back superbly and should continue their good run on Monday.

Prediction: Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Sunderland

Edited by Vishal Subramanian