Van De Beek still not done at Manchester United?

Donny Van De Beek was part of the legendary Ajax team that shocked Europe by reaching the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. His move to Manchester United was the next logical step in his career's progression but he is now looking for a way out of Old Trafford after a disappointing first season.

The 2018-19 season was one for the dreamers as Ajax once again showed the world what their famous youth academy and scouting department could do. They eliminated favorites Real Madrid from the competition in the round of 16 with a 5-3 aggregate, including a 4-1 triumph at the Bernebeu.

That team fielded Matthijs De Ligt at the back, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech upfront and a midfield trio of Frenkie De Jong, Lasse Schone and Donny Van De Beek. As has been the trend in recent years, Ajax was sold for parts the following summer. De Jong went to FC Barcelona for €75 million, Ziyech to Chelsea for €40 million and De Ligt left for Juventus for €75 million.

Van De Beek, who was the protagonist of the game at the Bernebeu, was the last to go, making his move to the Premier League at Manchester United for €40 million. It was great business for the Amsterdam club and it was Van De Beek's chance to show what he could do.

Van de Beek a 'Filler' at United?

Van de Beek started on a blistering note, scoring a goal on his debut against Crystal Palace. However, after finishing a full season at the club, the Dutchman is at the bottom of United's midfield pecking order behind Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Van De Beek featured in 36 matches across all competitions in his debut campaign but 21 of them as a substitute. He played 511 minutes in the league, which is just 5.67 full matches, and never started a game against the Premier League's 'Top 6' teams. Notably, the 24-year-old had an excellent record at Ajax, scoring 41 goals and giving 34 assists in 175 games across all competitions.

Under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Van De Beek has been deployed as a holding midfielder, an attacking midfielder, a left winger and a left midfielder. When we take into account that most of his appearances have come in the EFL and FA Cup, he was mostly used as a 'Filler'.[ a multi-purposed player to be used when and how the coach needs him rather than his ideal role to get the best out of him ]

"They know me because in Ajax they were playing me as a number 10 alot. Yeah, I can also play as a number 8 or 6."

Better days ahead for Van De Beek?

The Premier League is one of the most physical competitions in football. So before the start of the season Van de Beek cut his holiday short and alongside United's medical staff, he focused on drastically changing his body. He chose an elite specialized training center in Amsterdam where he followed a personalized nutrition plan and training sessions with the goal of gaining lean muscle.

Bruno Fernandes currently owns the no. 10 position at Manchester United. The no. 6 is far from Donny's preferred place on the pitch, while the no.8 might be perfect for him. As a box-to-box midfielder with the freedom to go up the pitch, he could excel and prove his doubters wrong.

If Paul Pogba leaves next summer, Donny can definitely thrive in his position by using the technical skills that he showed the world while playing for Ajax. Adding to his improved physique, he could really flourish in the Premier League.

Despite all of this, Van De Beek has only made three appearances so far this season. Nevertheless, as a destroyer or a deep line creator, the Ajax academy graduate wants to show Ole and the Red Devils that he can be it.

"I Want to be in the team this season. When the moment is there, when I get the chance. I have to be there, that's important."

