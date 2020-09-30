Donny van de Beek's agent hits out at Manchester United over his client's lack of playing time

Donny van de Beek's agent Sjaak Swart has hit out at Manchester United over his client's lack of playing time at Old Trafford. The former Ajax man is yet to start a game in the Premier League, although he came off the bench to score a goal in his debut goal for the Red Devils against Crystal Palace.

Swart said:

"A substitute, I don't like it at all. I couldn't do it myself, standing in with four minutes to play. I have to say he did three more good things, the penalty, where the winning goal came from, it came from him. Normally they should've lost 7-1. Brighton hit the post and bar five times. They have a nice team, but that should not happen to Manchester United."

Manchester United signed Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a reported fee of around £35 million. The 23-year-old remains the only signing for the Red Devils this window.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes to play a 4-2-3-1 position with Bruno Fernandes as his designated playmaker. The Dutchman, who can play as a Number 10 as well as a Number 8, started the Carabao Cup win against Luton Town.

The Dutch international came on in the game against Crystal Palace for Fernandes to drop deep into the midfield positions. Donny started the Carabao Cup game as a Number 10 but he insists he is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield.

He said earlier this month:

"I play everywhere on the midfield. Last season I changed a lot, sometimes a number 6, number 8, number 10. It doesn't matter so much, but I think one of my strengths is to come in the box and score goals, making assists.

"If you have this freedom then you can play everywhere I think. The balance always has to be good in the team, you have to play smart. He (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) said one of my strengths is to go in the box, to make runs. He said also to talk to teammates, somebody can stay and another can go. The balance has to be good."