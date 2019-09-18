×
Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: 5 Things we learned from the match | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.73K   //    18 Sep 2019, 08:00 IST

Dortmund and Barcelona played out a goalless draw
Dortmund and Barcelona played out a goalless draw

Borussia Dortmund hosted FC Barcelona in Group F of the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park with both sides playing out to a goalless stalemate.

Earlier in the day, Inter Milan had surprisingly drawn at home to Czech champions Slavia Prague in the group's other fixture, meaning that a victory for either side would have taken them to the top of the group.

However, despite their best efforts, neither side could find a way into the opposition goal, with the result being that both clubs had to share the spoils and ensure that all teams in the group are on equal standing with one point apiece.

Here, we shall be highlighting five things we learned from the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

#5 The match failed to provide the fireworks we expected

Both sides struggled to create chances
Both sides struggled to create chances

In the last few years, both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have earned a reputation of being two of the most vibrantly attacking sides in all of Europe, with their expansive style of play drawing plenty of plaudits.

Heading into this fixture, the Germans had scored a whopping 24 goals from just seven matches in all competitions this term, while their Spanish counterparts had also impressed in front of goal, with 12 goals from just four LaLiga fixtures.

In light of this, it was expected that their clash in North Rhine-Westphalia would provide thrills and end-to-end action underlining just how potent both sides' attacks are.

However, that proved to not be the case, as the game turned out to be a rather cagey affair, with the two teams struggling to create chances which belied their attacking prowess.

In total, both sides managed only 20 shots combined, with just five of those hitting the target which was rather shameful given the array of attacking talent on display in the game.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona Borussia Dortmund Football Lionel Messi Marco Reus Football Top 5/Top 10
