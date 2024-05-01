Dortmund 1-0 PSG: Dortmund Player Ratings as they beat the French heavyweights | Champions League 2023-24

Borussia Dortmund secured a narrow 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain at Westfalenstadion on Wednesday, May 1, in their Champions League semifinal first leg. Niclas Fullkrug's first-half goal was the decisive factor in the tightly contested encounter, setting the stage for an intriguing return leg in Paris.

Borussia Dortmund burst out of the gates with an electrifying start, relentlessly attacking PSG's defense from the first minute. Their persistence paid dividends in the 36th minute when Fullkrug's clinical finish broke the deadlock. Despite dominating play, Dortmund often faltered in the final third following the opening goal.

However, PSG emerged from halftime with renewed determination, as evidenced by Kylian Mbappe's shot rattling the post and Fabian Ruiz's header narrowly missing the target. Moments later, Dortmund squandered a prime opportunity as Fullkrug failed to convert from close range after a clever setup by Jadon Sancho.

PSG dodged a bullet as they escaped a potential penalty call when Nuno Mendes' shove on Fullkrug was deemed insufficient to warrant a spot-kick. The game took a dramatic turn after the 70th minute, when Ousmane Dembele's powerful strike was brilliantly parried away by Gregor Kobel, injecting further intensity into the match.

Just like Fullkrug's opportunity at the opposite end, Ousmane Dembele couldn't find the target following a superb pull-back from Hakimi. The match, characterized by relentless end-to-end action in the final twenty minutes, presented yet another scoring opportunity as Julian Brandt's shot was thwarted by a crucial block from Marquinhos in the 83rd minute.

Let's delve into Borussia Dortmund's player ratings from a memorable night in Germany:

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

Gregor Kobel - 7/10: Gregor Kobel demonstrated his prowess between the posts, making three crucial saves throughout the match, including a challenging strike from Dembele in the second half. Additionally, he showed composure under pressure, adeptly handling the challenges posed by PSG's attackers as Dortmund played out from the back.

Julian Ryerson - 7.5/10: Julian Ryerson left a lasting impression with his stellar performance, yet a momentary lapse nearly altered the course of the game when he allowed Kylian Mbappe to slip past him, resulting in a shot that struck the crossbar. Despite this, the Norwegian defender showcased his defensive resilience by making six recoveries and displayed his attacking prowess by completing eight passes into the final third. Overall, Ryerson demonstrated a well-rounded skill set, contributing both defensively and offensively to solidify his impact on the match.

Mats Hummels - 8/10: Hummels delivered a flawless performance, showcasing his defensive prowess and initiating attacks as a remarkable playmaker from the back. His distribution was impeccable, completing eight passes into the final third, while also making four recoveries to assert his dominance in defense.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 8/10: Nico Schlotterbeck left no room for Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele to exploit on the left side of defense. The center-back showcased impeccable positioning, effectively shutting down the PSG attackers. Moreover, he demonstrated his exceptional ball-playing ability by completing an impressive seven passes into the final third and provided the assist for the game's only goal.

Ian Maatsen - 7.5/10: Maatsen received an early booking in the game for a mistimed challenge on Achraf Hakimi. Undeterred by the caution, he continued to push forward and track back tirelessly, providing vital support for both his defensive and attacking teammates throughout the match. The left-back exhibited resilience and determination, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by Dembele with his tenacious defending.

Emre Can - 7/10: Emre Can assumed the no-nonsense role adeptly, disrupting PSG's attacks and maintaining control in the heart of the midfield. The skipper showcased his defensive prowess by making seven recoveries during the game. However, he was also bypassed by PSG's attackers on a couple of occasions, underscoring the danger they posed on the counter-attack.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10: Sabitzer, who has been in scintillating form of late, struggled to emulate his recent performances in Wednesday's game. Despite not hitting top gear, the Austrian midfielder remained composed, diligently kept possession ticking over, and executing his defensive duties with precision to stifle PSG's attacks.

Julian Brandt - 8/10: Julian Brandt expertly exploited pockets of space throughout the match, serving as a dynamic playmaker for his teammates. He crafted numerous opportunities and even came close to scoring himself in the second half, narrowly missing the target on one occasion and seeing his shot blocked on another. On a different day, he could have easily added a goal to his name. Brandt's pivotal role in Dortmund's creativity and ability to advance chances will be crucial in the upcoming second leg.

Jadon Sancho - 9/10: Jadon Sancho put in a masterclass on Wednesday night, dominating Nuno Mendes throughout the game. The English winger dazzled with an impressive tally of 12 successful dribbles and created three scoring opportunities, notably setting up a clear chance for Fullkrug, who, unfortunately, couldn't convert. Despite not finding the back of the net himself, Sancho's adept link-up play and relentless runs behind the opposition's defense consistently ignited attacking opportunities for the hosts.

Karim Adeyemi - 7/10: Karim Adeyemi diligently fulfilled his gritty tasks on the left wing, tirelessly shuttling between attacking and defensive duties. While not primarily a playmaker, his relentless runs effectively disrupted Dembele's dribbles on occasion.

Niclas Fullkrug - 9/10: Fullkrug's decisive strike in the opening half ultimately separated the sides. The German striker's relentless runs and adept hold-up play continuously troubled PSG's defense throughout the game. Although he missed a prime opportunity to extend the lead after the break, his performance remained exceptional throughout.

Substitutes:

Marco Reus - 6/10: He entered the fray during the closing moments of the match but was unable to capitalize on a promising opportunity created by a precise cross from Julian Brandt.

Felix Nmecha - N/A: He entered the game during the latter stages but struggled to make an impact coming off the bench.

Marius Wolf - N/A: He replaced Ryerson three minutes before the injury time.

Youssoufa Moukoko - N/A: Didn't have enough time on the pitch to merit a rating.