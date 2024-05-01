Dortmund 1-0 PSG: Player Ratings as Luis Enrique's side face a narrow defeat | Champions League 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. The home team's victory at Westfalenstadion on Wednesday, May 1, was sealed by Niclas Fullkrug's first-half goal.

Borussia Dortmund came flying out of the gates, applying relentless pressure on PSG's defense from the opening whistle. Their persistence paid off in the 36th minute when Niclas Fullkrug calmly slotted home a well-taken goal, giving them the lead. Despite their early dominance, Dortmund struggled to convert their chances into goals following the breakthrough.

However, PSG emerged with renewed vigor in the second half. Kylian Mbappe's close-range effort rattled the post and Fabian Ruiz's header narrowly missed the mark, signaling their intent to claw their way back into the game. Dortmund had their opportunities too, notably when Fullkrug missed a clear chance from Jadon Sancho's precise delivery.

PSG breathed a sigh of relief as they avoided conceding a penalty after Nuno Mendes' challenge on Fullkrug was overlooked by the officials. The game reached a boiling point after the 70th minute when Ousmane Dembele unleashed a thunderous strike, only to be denied by an outstanding save from Gregor Kobel. The tension escalated as both teams fought tooth and nail for control, ensuring an electrifying conclusion to the match.

Mirroring Fullkrug's earlier chance, Ousmane Dembele failed to find the mark despite a brilliant pull-back from Hakimi in the 80th minute. The game, marked by a see-saw of action in the final twenty minutes, delivered another scoring opportunity as Julian Brandt's effort was denied by a timely block from Marquinhos in the 83rd minute.

Let's assess the player ratings for PSG following a challenging evening in Dortmund:

PSG Player ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10: Donnarumma was left exposed on several occasions by his defense's lapses, but was fortunate as several strikes missed the target. The Italian goalkeeper would likely be disappointed with his inability to keep out Fullkrug's strike, which seemed within his reach.

Achraf Hakimi - 5/10: While Achraf Hakimi may have created PSG's most promising chance of the night, his defensive frailties and occasional lapses in ball retention left the team vulnerable. The Moroccan right-back struggled to contain Ian Maatsen and Karim Adeyemi, who consistently made runs in behind.

Marquinhos - 6/10: Arguably PSG's standout defender of the night, Marquinhos came to the rescue with a vital block to thwart Julian Brandt's threatening effort in the second half, ensuring PSG remained in contention in the tie. As the skipper, Marquinhos will be counting on improved support from the midfielders to provide better protection in the upcoming second leg.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10: After a strong start from Dortmund, PSG managed to find their rhythm until Lucas Hernandez sustained a knee injury in the first half. The former Bayern Munich defender was forced off and replaced by Lucas Beraldo. Hernandez's absence was palpable as Dortmund managed to exploit gaps in PSG's defense on occasions.

Nuno Mendes - 5/10: Nuno Mendes had the difficult task trying to contain Jadon Sancho on Wednesday. Despite being recognized for his defensive prowess, the left-back found himself under constant pressure as the Borussia Dortmund winger repeatedly completed dribbles and orchestrated dangerous attacks. Mendes and PSG were somewhat fortunate not to concede a second goal when Sancho set up a chance for Fullkrug, who missed a straightforward opportunity in the second half.

Vitinha - 7/10: Vitinha played a pivotal role for PSG, facilitating possession retention and catalyzing counterattacks from the heart of the midfield. The Portuguese midfielder dictated the tempo for the visitors with his astute passing and vision. Despite his efforts, PSG's wingers and strikers struggled to capitalize on the opportunities created.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10: The young midfielder exhibited tireless energy, covering ground across the pitch and committing to gritty challenges throughout the game. His impactful contribution extended beyond defensive duties, as evidenced by his shot that struck the woodwork. His presence in the midfield not only bolstered defensive stability but also provided support for Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10: Fabian Ruiz found himself unmarked on several occasions, getting on the end of golden opportunities that unfortunately went unconverted. Despite making late, well-timed runs into the penalty box, the Spaniard struggled to capitalize on them, failing to keep either chance on target. His midfield colleagues Emery and Vitinha alleviated some of his defensive responsibilities, allowing him to focus more on attack.

Ousmane Dembele - 5.5/10: Ousmane Dembele remained largely anonymous throughout the game. The winger, returning to Signal Iduna Park where he previously played for Dortmund, had an opportunity to make an impact but ultimately failed to impress. His performance likely fell short of expectations, potentially leaving Luis Enrique disappointed as he struggled to create any meaningful opportunities for the visitors.

Bradley Barcola - 6.5/10: Bradley Barcola showcased immense energy and dynamism in the first half, posing a significant challenge for Ryerson to contend with. The 21-year-old French winger made his presence felt, particularly in the defensive phase, making life difficult for his counterpart. However, despite his early vigor, Barcola's impact waned as the game progressed into the second half.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10: Kylian Mbappe nearly broke the deadlock in the second half with a powerful strike that thundered against the post, but his overall impact on the game was subdued. The formidable Dortmund defense left little room for the attacker to exploit, effectively neutralizing his threat throughout the match. Looking ahead to the second leg, Mbappe will undoubtedly be eager for a change of fortunes and will rely on his teammates to step up and create opportunities for him to capitalize on.

Substitutes:

Lucas Beraldo - 6/10: Beraldo was introduced early in the first half as a replacement for Lucas Hernandez, but struggled to make a significant impact for the remainder of the game. The Brazilian defender found himself facing a tough challenge in dealing with the dynamic duo of Jadon Sancho and Niclas Fullkrug, which led to vulnerabilities in PSG's back-line being exposed.

Randal Kolo Muani - 5.5/10: Kolo Muani had limited time to make an impact after coming off the bench, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.