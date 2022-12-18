Drake places jaw-dropping $1m bet on Lionel Messi's Argentina to beat France in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Canadian rap superstar Drake has placed a jaw-dropping $1 million bet on Lionel Messi's Argentina beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The 'God's Plan' rapper is set to earn an astounding $1.75 million if Messi and co beat France to lift the World Cup at the Lusail Stadium today (18 December).

According to GOAL, Drake has dropped a €1 million bet on La Albiceleste winning their third FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

He is no stranger to betting on football matches. The rapper did so in October.

Drake placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona beating Real Madrid in El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League.

The Gunners prevailed by beating Leeds, but Barca suffered a 3-1 loss to Madrid.

The rapper's bet on Argentina may be somewhat of a bad omen for Lionel Scaloni's side as the infamous 'Drake curse' may take hold.

It is a phenomenon in which any team or athlete suffers a setback after being backed by the Canadian.

A video has been released of Drake opting for Lionel Messi's Argentina in their World Cup final clash with France.

He said:

"I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe."

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Drake betting on Argentina to win the World Cup while wearing a Napoli top Drake betting on Argentina to win the World Cup while wearing a Napoli top 🇦🇷 https://t.co/EfP8OmmMRr

Messi is hoping to FIFA World Cup glory for the first time in his career.

The Argentine great came close to winning the trophy in 2014, but La Albiceleste suffered a demoralizing 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final.

England hero Gary Lineker lauds Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup final

Lineker lauds the irrepressible Argentine icon.

Lionel Messi has been at the forefront of Argentina's journey to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has scored five goals and provided three assists as Scaloni's men have made their way to a monumental meeting with France.

However, Lineker pointed out that Messi's game isn't just about statistics.

He wrote for BBC Sport, saying:

"Messi has played in six games at this World Cup and he has been man of the match in four of them."

Lineker added:

"But it's not just his five goals or his three assists that have made him stand out at this tournament, it's the little things he does - like when he is trapped by three or four players and you think, well, he won't get out there… but he does, and he does it repeatedly."

A scenario in which it seemed Messi couldn't break free of defenders occurred during Argentina's 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

The iconic forward was penned in by Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol but managed to dumbfound the RB Leipzig man.

He then sent an astute cross to Julian Alvarez to fire past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

There are moments like this that make Lionel Messi the incredible talent he is, and many hope he is the difference-maker in Sunday's final.

Poll : 0 votes