Lionel Messi and Argentina will have to get past the 'Drake curse' if they are to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France 

Lionel Messi is set to play one of the biggest matches of his illustrious career as his Argentina side prepare to face defending champions France in the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, his team could become victims of one of sport's long-standing curses - 'the Drake curse'.

This is Messi's second chance at the one piece of silverware that has eluded him in his career, after losing in the final to Germany in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. While fans are optimistic that this time Argentina will pull off the win, a video with Drake has been doing the rounds on social media that has cast some doubt in the minds of fans.

In the video, the rapper is seen wearing a Napoli shirt, saying:

"I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe," to someone off screen, indicating that a wager has been struck ahead of the match.

The Canadian has already had his effect this World Cup as prior to the tournament, he took a picture with Les Rouges star Alphonso Davies. Canada were later eliminated in the group stages. Other notable sportspersons to be affected by the Drake curse include Sergio Aguero, UFC fighter Conor McGregor, and women's tennis player Serena Williams.

The PSG superstar will surely look to avoid the curse after announcing that the World Cup final is set to be his last World Cup game. When asked about it, he said:

“Yes, surely yes. There are many years for the next one and I don't think I will be there. And ending like this is the best.”

Argentina fans receive promising update on Lionel Messi's injury

Messi's hamstring injury is said to be of no concern for the final.

Lionel Messi fully participated in the final practice session for Argentina ahead of the 2022 World Cup final. The Argentina captain was in a race to attain full fitness and missed training on Thursday due to an injured hamstring, according to Foot Mercato.

The Argentine national team shared a video on Instagram of the practice session, where the PSG man was seen enjoying a light-hearted moment with Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi, who admitted that this final would be his last game in World Cup, is said to be determined to win the game. When asked about this, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said:

"If it’s Leo’s last match with Argentina, we hope we can win the cup. There isn’t a better scenario than a World Cup final to enjoy it."

