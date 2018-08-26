Dream start for Liverpool

kevin vimal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 765 // 26 Aug 2018, 14:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rock solid Liverpool

The Liverpool back-four that was once branded as the most vulnerable among the top four teams in the Premier League, is now the most threatening and strongest in the league. The entry of the bulky Virgil Van Djik from Southampton during last season's transfer has given the Reds a huge boost, especially a much more convincing defensive wall that's now capable of holding up against any teams.

Defensive issues have been Liverpool's major loophole over the years, but now it is merely looking like a topic not to be talked about. The departure of Martin Skrtel, Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher left a huge worry factor in the Anfield outfit and it was time Liverpool invested on players that would guard the goal at its best.

Klopp, often regarded as one of the most technical managers in football history, once again proved his tactics when he brought a huge rotation system to the line-up. The current Liverpool back-four looks as deadly as a Manchester United line-up would look in the past, with the likes of Van Djik pairing up against a much more confident looking young lad, Joe Gomez and the two sprint kings on the flanks, Trent Alexander - Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

At just 19 and 24 respectively, Trent and Robertson have tremendously matured in terms of reading the game like a veteran, providing opportunities that you would expect strikers to bury easily. These two lads have certainly played major roles in Liverpool's key transformation and their last season's triumph over major teams have proved likewise.

Liverpool have bagged three wins in three in the new season, and the other talking point is definitely the clean sheets they have kept. Huge credits to Allison, the new recruit from Roma who has so far stepped up well at the back and for making some amazing saves in the latest match they played, against a stubborn Brighton.

Deadly Liverpool

Goalkeeping issues have been solved at the expense of Allison's arrival, would have given Klopp a sense of relief that he can now expect no more careless mistakes. Allison is a world class goalkeeper, the type of clinical and physical movements he brings to the game would make a whole lot of difference to Liverpool's counter-attacking style.

Just as good as the back-four is for Liverpool, they are no less effective in the front as well. We have seen Mane and Salah on the score sheets so far, soon Firmino will as well. The depth that this Liverpool squad has is insanely amazing. Finally, Klopp has the freedom to rotate his players knowing that even if he rests his first team, he can rely on a power-packed second team.

We are yet to see Fabinho hit the ground and when that happens, imagine the intensity of the midfield. Naby Keita is already showing potential of living up to the expectations.

Klopp will definitely not be ready to rest the tireless James Milner because at 32, he is just everywhere and the type of energy and leadership qualities that he has, are simply incredible. Milner is one of those versatile player that's been widely used to play in many different roles such as on the wing, midfield and full back.

We hope to see more of Shaqiri as the season progresses. We know how crucial Shaqiri's contribution can be to the current Liverpool playing style. Liverpool's quickness in counter-attacking has proven that finally they have players who are capable of making something out of nothing.

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League